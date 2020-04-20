Eminem Celebrates 12 Years Of Sobriety

Eminem has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse but, for the last twelve years, he has been kind to himself, staying sober and celebrating his ability to remain clean. In the past, Em has admitted to struggling with pills and other drugs, but today he marks a 12-year anniversary of his sobriety.

The Detroit rapper remained silent this year while his “Bad Meets Evil” co-star did all the talking for him.

Posting a photo of Eminem holding up his sober accomplishment chip, Royce Da 5’9″ corrected his ten-year achievement to twelve years.

The legendary rapper has come a long way from his old life. Many people in the comments shared their own stories commenting that they find his strength inspiring.