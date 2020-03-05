Emily Ratajkowski Heart-Racing Video In Lacy Lingerie

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Harper's Bazaar

Emily Ratajkowski rocked that red-colored lace bra and undies as she danced in a video clip for her Inamorata Instagram account. The beauty was modeling some of the items from her own lingerie line which have become a best seller.

View this post on Instagram

Sexy & Supportive. Baxter restock online now.

A post shared by Inamorata (@inamoratawoman) on

The model is also politically active. She urged everyone on Monday to go out to the ballots after publicly supporting Bernie Sanders. “For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.” Smart girl.

Image source: vanityfair.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 + 5 =