Emily Ratajkowski Heart-Racing Video In Lacy Lingerie

Emily Ratajkowski rocked that red-colored lace bra and undies as she danced in a video clip for her Inamorata Instagram account. The beauty was modeling some of the items from her own lingerie line which have become a best seller.

The model is also politically active. She urged everyone on Monday to go out to the ballots after publicly supporting Bernie Sanders. “For far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.” Smart girl.