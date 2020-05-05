Elon Musk And Grimes Welcomed X Æ A-12 Baby Boy

Elon Musk (48) and musician Grimes (32) welcomed their first child on May 4th. This is Grimes’ first child and Musk’s sixth, as he shares five sons with his ex-wife Talulah Riley. Grimes, 32, previously spoke about the plans as far as the baby’s gender and name that she and Musk had for their little one.

“I don’t want to say what it is because everyone I’ve told it hates it, and everyone’s gonna make fun of it,” said Grimes of her child’s name back in February. “But it is, in fact, a genius name and people just don’t appreciate it yet because it’s too avant-garde”.

“I don’t think they can consent to be famous or being in public,” Grimes said months ago of her baby. “And I don’t want to gender them in case that’s not how they feel in their life. I don’t know, I just feel like it doesn’t need to be known”.

Boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020