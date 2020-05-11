Ellen DeGeneres Blasted As A “Cold, Mean Diva”

Ellen DeGeneres recently found herself in hot water when a Twitter thread about her alleged behavior towards employees went viral, and not in a good way. The American talk show host was slammed for allegedly complaining about a waitress’s chipped manicure, insisting staffers avoid eye contact and behaving ‘coldly’ towards workers providing security or assistance to her.

And now an ex-staffer has claimed all the stories about her diva ways are true and they’re furious Ellen’s public persona is so different from her private one. “The stories are all true! Is she always nice? No. It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it”, the unnamed former employee told the New York Post.

The viral Twitter thread came after it was alleged Ellen cut the pay of her employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite being worth an estimated $490 million. DeGeneres was also accused of cutting the number of union workers.