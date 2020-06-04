Ellen DeGeneres’ “People Of Color” Tweet Gets Deleted

Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet about the “injustice” faced by “people of color” in America in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police has since disappeared from her account after she received criticism for her choice of words.

“Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad”, she wrote. “People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love.” However, the tweet was quickly deleted, after Ellen received criticism for using the umbrella term “people of color” rather than indicating that this is an issue specifically plaguing Black people.

“Not people of color”, one user replied. “George Floyd was black. Why are you being so cautious? Seriously?” Another user pointed out Ellen’s failure to financially support the Black Lives Matter movement.

After deleting her initial tweet, Ellen posted some follow-up messages.

I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter, and the @ACLU in support of them, and I hope you will join me if you are able. #BlackLivesMatter — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 31, 2020

In the following days,

Ellen posted two videos, one further encouraging her followers to get involved with the fight for justice by signing petitions, making donations and phone calls, and one captioned, “The problem with saying nothing”.

Sign a petition. Make a donation. Get informed. Make a phone call. Do it all from here. https://t.co/delWjegA0a pic.twitter.com/HwA9w5kb0l — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2020

The problem with saying nothing. pic.twitter.com/4SJV4Nhfxh — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 4, 2020