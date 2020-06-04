Ellen DeGeneres’ “People Of Color” Tweet Gets Deleted

Mary McFarren
Image source: insider.com

Ellen DeGeneres’ tweet about the “injustice” faced by “people of color” in America in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by police has since disappeared from her account after she received criticism for her choice of words.

Image source: Twitter

“Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad”, she wrote. “People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love.” However, the tweet was quickly deleted, after Ellen received criticism for using the umbrella term “people of color” rather than indicating that this is an issue specifically plaguing Black people.

“Not people of color”, one user replied. “George Floyd was black. Why are you being so cautious? Seriously?” Another user pointed out Ellen’s failure to financially support the Black Lives Matter movement.

After deleting her initial tweet, Ellen posted some follow-up messages.

In the following days,

Ellen posted two videos, one further encouraging her followers to get involved with the fight for justice by signing petitions, making donations and phone calls, and one captioned, “The problem with saying nothing”.

