Elizabeth Hurley Floored The Fans In Versace Dress From 21 Years Ago

For Elizabeth Hurley the time has stopped 20 years ago! The supermodel last wore the pink Versace chainmail dress in 1999 for Harper’s Bazaar’s #TurnUpNotIn project. Speaking for “Harper’s Bazaar” Liz said: “The dress I unearthed for this shot is Atelier Versace — I wore it 21 years ago to the CFDA Fashion Awards. I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straight away, and it’s still perfect!”

The glamorous Versace gown features a risky high slit and a draped neckline. The star posed in it while lounging on a fur blanket and watching TV, with the dress hiked up to show off her long legs.

Elizabeth’s affair with the Versace brand dates back to 1994 when she wore the iconic safety-pin gown, accompanying Hugh Grant to the premiere of the “Four Weddings and a Funeral”.

For Bazaar Hurley recalled how it all came together: “I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion”.

“I remember going to an office where they literally fished a dress out of a white plastic bag. I took it home and did my own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat. It was all very unglamorous compared to how things get done these days”, Elizabeth said when he wore an updated version of the dress for “Harper’s Bazaar” last year.