5 Common Electrical Repairs You Should Never DIY

Some people find it hard to cope with someone helping them, having that curiosity that makes them believe they are “masters of everything”. They don’t find any great wisdom in plastering, nailing, unplugging, so from time to time they like to play mason, carpenter, plumber… but when it comes to electricity, the game starts being seriously dangerous. One should never DIY. It’s a job for an electrician.

Why? Well, we must first take into account that most of us have rather limited knowledge of the electrical environment and how electricity works, so we cannot fully understand and assess the problem that has arisen. That is why it is important that we seek the services of an electrician to perform electrical repairs be it in our homes or workplaces.

First of all, electricians can make a diagnosis that aims to assess the condition of wiring or devices. The help of such a professional is needed even for minor problems such as replacing or installing new sockets. Knowledge and experience help electricians deal with the installation and connection of different types of lighting, such as wall lamps or chandeliers, as well as the connection of modern electrical appliances in the household – and therefore none of these tasks should be taken lightly.

To better understand which are the repairs that require an electrician, here is a list of the most common repairs you should never do by yourself.

1. Changing a socket

Even though it sounds and looks simple, changing a socket is never a job for an amateur. So, if you smell an unusual smell of melted plastic – check immediately if there is an overheating of a shock socket or a plug. This most often happens to large consumers of electricity such as TA stove, air conditioner, heater, etc.

2. Damage to the cables

This common problem is usually manifested in unusual buzzing in the installations. If you hear such buzzing somewhere in the house, it is most likely that the cables are damaged. This can be extremely dangerous because it can cause a fire.

3. Uneven voltage

If the light bulbs in your apartment “flicker” – this is a sign that the flow of electricity is not constant. Such uneven voltage can cause serious damage to your electrical devices.

4. Change of fuse

If your fuse constantly pops up – it is very likely that there was a fault in some electrical device, but it is not excluded that there is a fault in the power supply towards the device, as well as a fault in the fuse box itself.

If one phase stops working – you should call the electrician to replace the fuse with a new one. It is for the best. However, if you feel 100% confident you’ll do it correctly yourself, keep in mind not to insert fuses with a higher amperage than originally installed.

5. Grounding issues

If you experience power outages there are two reasons this may be happening– damage to the cables, or poor grounding. Neither of the issues should be addressed by you only, especially because grounding is something usually done when the housing unit is being constructed.

Because electrical systems are so dangerous (and we are surrounded by them in our homes and workplaces), it is very important to hire qualified electricians to ensure the electrical safety of your home or workplace. Only a qualified electrician can safely provide electrical testing and perform a range of other electrical services necessary to ensure safety and security. To check what kind of help they can offer, visit https://www.rgelectric.net/.

Finally, it is important to provide a more detailed explanation of the jobs electricians do, to know when it is the time to call one.

Several things fall within the scope of work of an electrician who deals with electrical installation work. These are lighting installations, installations of fire extinguishers, computer networks are also part of this, home electrical installations, installation of telecommunication networks, alarms, video surveillance as well as intercoms.

They develop electrical installations, repair old ones, install fuses, various switches, install lighting, replace and eliminate faults. It’s also important to be aware that the electrician performs this work not by himself, but on the basis of project documentation.

After the electrician puts everything in its place, he performs testing or checks what has been done. This way he eliminates his mistakes, if they have occurred, and performs additional repairs.

Professionals like this also deal with electrical appliances in apartments and houses.

Perhaps the most interesting part of an electrician’s job is electrical appliances. This includes all the home appliances we use every day, except TVs, refrigerators, and radios. Everything else is within the purview of the electrician. Anything that breaks in your home- you can call a reliable electrician who will fix it for you. There are electricians who go out on the field, and if there is no need for that – you can take your broken device to them yourself. Then you will get an appointment when you can come back for the same.

In addition to all the above – electricians are engaged in the repair and installation of industrial electrical equipment. These are those devices that belong to voltage, motors, breakers, disconnectors, and switches as well as transformers.

In a way, the job of an electrician may have seemed easy and simple, but that is not the case. Electricians work with electricity and their work is very dangerous and demanding. Therefore, always hire the best electrician – so that there are no unwanted side effects later.

And always be aware of the consequences of DIY electrical repairs. Serious damages can happen that can cause serious fires, putting in danger not only your household but also the entire neighborhood. Electrical shock is also something that can cause death or serious burns. So, if you have recognized yourself in the introduction part of the article, all that we wrote will hopefully bring some sense into you, before you decide to DIY around electricity.