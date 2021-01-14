Electric Golf Trolleys – 2021 Buyers Guide

Are you fed up with being left slogging your heavy load across the links whilst your friends and colleagues race on ahead with ease? Then it might be time to buy an electric golf trolley.

You may have spent months or maybe even years refusing to give up on your trusty push trolley, and if that’s the case then you’re probably completely in the dark about why electric golf trolleys offer so much to the keen golfer. But luckily, our buyers’ guide is here to help.

If you’re quietly considering an electric golf trolley, here is everything you need to know.

What is an electric golf trolley?

Electric golf trolleys have been around since the 1980’s, but the nippy battery-fuelled trolleys you see on the green today are a far cry from those of the past. Operating on long-lasting, fast charging and ultra-light lithium batteries, and boasting a host of mod cons, modern electric golf trolleys are considered a must-have luxury for so many golfers.

Much like their manual counterpart, the primary function of an electric golf trolley is to safely hold and transport your golfing clubs, balls and other necessities. Of course, the huge difference is that they don’t use your much-needed energy preserves to transport them. This is what has made them such a hot commodity for so many.

Manual vs. electrical golf trolleys?

Manual golf trolleys have been around for many years, and they are just as relevant today as they ever have been. In fact, the electric golf trolley was only ever invented to alleviate the issue of too few golf caddies. It was never an issue with the manual trolleys themselves.

However, with the rise of the first popular electric golf trolley in the PowaKaddy Classic, more and more golfers began to see just how many unexpected benefits these electrical golf trolleys brought to the green.

But – manual golf trolleys have continued to evolve and improve, much like the electrical ones, so how do you choose? Ultimately it comes down to personal preference, and factors such as what you’re looking to gain out of your golf trolley, how much you play and your individual circumstances will all play a part in the deciding process.

To help though, let’s take a look at some of the unique benefits that an electric golf trolley can bring to the table.

Benefits of an electric golf trolley

Convenience

It makes sense to start with the most obvious benefit, which is convenience. Of course, moving and handling multiple golf clubs, balls, spare clothes for inclement weather and refreshments around for hours is going to be hard work. For some, it could even ruin your day. Not to mention how much it can slow you down! An electrical golf trolley just makes your day go smoother; it really is as simple as that!

Reduced risk of injury

Any golfer who has spent time on the green either using a hold all caddy or a manual push trolley will know how much of a strain it can put on the body. Especially after 36 holes!

With an electric golf trolley, you’re taking the pressure off – quite literally! It allows you to preserve your energy for the game itself, and vastly reduces your chances of sustaining an injury during the game.

You can pack more

We’re not suggesting that electric golf trolleys offer anything more in capacity, but without the need to push your trolley around with you, you can pack it full of equipment, including food and drink – without having to bear the additional weight yourself. This means no more exhausting days without refreshments or snacks to sustain you!

They’re fun

This one may not be considered a necessity, but those additional features certainly offer huge benefits if you’re a tech-enthusiast! From built-in GPS to USB charging ports so you never need to be without your phone during the day, there are a wealth of benefits that these high-tech trolleys can offer.

Things to consider about the electrical golf trolley

Price

We’re not going to brush over the other things you need to think about when it comes to purchasing an electric golf trolley, namely – the price! Electrical golf trolleys are by and large more expensive than manual trolleys, and that’s mostly due to those aforementioned benefits. But you can still get your hands on some fantastic electric trolleys from leading brands, without breaking the bank. Suppliers, such as Clarkes’ Golf Store in Rainford, stock a range of electric golf trolleys from names such as Motocaddy and PowaKaddy, with prices starting from as little as £499 – so it’s worth considering still even if your budget isn’t huge.

Battery

Typically, most electric golf trolleys will now benefit from lithium batteries, because they’re lighter, last longer and charge faster. However, other batteries are still sometimes used, such as lead acid batteries which are widely considered to be old-fashioned and should be avoided. If you are shopping around for golf trolleys, we advise you to check what type of battery your preferred golf trolley is using before making a purchase.

Space

One final point to consider, but one that is often overlooked, is the space you have in your home and your car to store your new electric golf trolley. Generally, this type of golf trolley is larger and will need ample room in a car boot to transport it to and from the golf course. Additionally, you want to know that you can neatly stow your trolley away at home when you’re not using it, so ensuring you have thought these elements through will help you to decide what’s best for you.

Speak to an expert

