Can you use electric bass strings on an acoustic bass guitar?

If you are in the world of music then you have probably heard, or even had the opportunity to play acoustic bass guitar. The acoustic bass guitar looks like a typical acoustic guitar, but it produces a bass sound, which makes it so special. This instrument is quite young and has not yet gained much popularity, although it has a really phenomenal sound and the power to transform any musical track.

Nowadays, it is mostly used as an accompanying instrument, but it can definitely be used on its own. In case you want to learn more about the features of an acoustic bass guitar, as well as whether you can use your electric bass strings on an acoustic bass guitar, keep reading.

The history of acoustic bass guitar

Although the acoustic bass guitar is considered a very young instrument, the fact is that it dates back to the middle of the last century. It is believed to have originated from the guitarron – an instrument that represents the backbone of the mariachi ensemble. According to some reports, Luthier Ernie Ball was the originator of the acoustic bass guitar, as he placed frets on the guitarron to make one brand new instrument with a different sound.

This instrument was a prototype of what we call an acoustic bass guitar today. The modified version of the guitarron was used until the 1990s, after which it ceased to be used. Only recently, the acoustic bass guitar as we know it today was created and found its place in creating new music.

What are the main properties of an acoustic bass guitar?

The first version of the acoustic bass guitar found its place in folk and other acoustic styles thanks to its subtle bass. Although a loud bass section is sometimes desirable, this is not the case when playing in smaller rooms and at some intimate celebrations. In such situations, a strong bass will not produce the desired effect. That’s why an acoustic bass guitar is a perfect solution here because its low bass provides balance and contrast to the acoustic guitar, piano, and other instruments in just the right measure.

The main reason why an acoustic bass guitar can be a great choice is that it solves a problem that occurs with most instruments: finding the right balance between space, mobility, and sound. Despite the presence of bass, it provides a subtle sound that is not too loud, which can come in handy in so many situations.

As it is necessary to use an amplifier with this instrument, you may wonder: is an acoustic bass guitar the same as an electric bass guitar? Although this question makes sense, the answer is that these are two instruments with completely different characteristics.

What is the difference between electric bass guitar and acoustic bass guitar?

Although these two instruments may sound quite similar to you, the fact is that this is not the case, primarily because the acoustic bass guitar is hollow, while the electric bass guitar is a solid-body instrument. The way these two instruments produce sound is completely different.

Yes, both sounds occur when the strings are plucked with fingers (or by a guitar pick), but with an acoustic bass guitar, the sound is produced through vibrations. Unlike its acoustic counterpart, the electric bass guitar uses magnetic interactions with the sound from the speakers, and then that sound can be toned and amplified to obtain the desired resulting sound.

Can you use electric bass strings on an acoustic bass guitar?

There are a large number of strings on the market that are intended to be placed on an acoustic or electric bass guitar. The type of strings you will want to put on your acoustic bass guitar depends on several different factors, and primarily on the sound you want to get. For example, some guitarists prefer black nylon strings that ensure that you produce a very deep sound, reminiscent of the sound of a double bass. If this is the direction you want to go when it comes to the sound of your acoustic bass guitar, we suggest you consider this type of string.

On the other hand, if you are changing the strings on your guitar for the first time and you are not willing to experiment with them, we suggest choosing standard strings for an acoustic bass guitar, because you can’t make a mistake if you decide to choose them.

Another option you can consider here is to choose electric strings for your acoustic bass guitar. In case your goal is to get light sound then placing stainless steel or nickel strings (which are designed for electric bass guitars) on your acoustic bass guitar may be the right choice. Another option is to use electric flat-wound strings, which can provide a very nice sound, but it is not recommended to use them in case you don’t play with an amplifier, because the sound will simply not be effective enough.

Consider all the options, think about what kind of sound you want to achieve, and then make a decision about the strings accordingly.

Conclusion

Acoustic bass guitar is one of the relatively young, hollow instruments that date back to the middle of the last century. Although it has not yet gained much popularity and is used as an accompanying instrument, it shows great potential thanks to its power to blend acoustic sound with subtle bass. And this can be perfect for smaller rooms and more intimate celebrations. Although they look similar, acoustic bass and electric bass guitar have a number of differences, but the fact is that you can use electric bass guitar strings on your acoustic bass guitar to achieve the perfect sound you envisioned.