How to Improve the Efficiency and Reliability of Your Cooling Systems – 2021 Review

Nowadays, we are surrounded by many technical gadgets. These devices need a perfect cooling system to stretch their lifespan. With the advancement of technology, the liquid cooling system is considered better than air-based systems.

These systems not only help in improving the life of the components but also minimizes the operating costs. It is crucial to release the excess heat from the machines to get optimized output. Industrial Cooling Solutions help various customers in getting an efficient cooling system. It helps in making things work without any regular maintenance.

The company is specialized in offering customized designs to heavy-duty industries for low power use and optimized work. In this write-up, we will discuss ways to improvise the efficiency and reliability of your cooling system.

Use of Non-Chemical Water Treatment to Cool Towers

The performance of the cooling system can be affected by the quality of water. It is crucial to find an eco-friendly system to enhance the tower performance and cleans the cooling liquid without any chemicals.

There will be less scope of corrosion and scaling inside and outside the towers. Hence, it will increase the efficiency of the system. It is better to go for the green technology, i.e., SBR, though you can save water without any chemical treatment or discharge.

It is possible to reuse the water by recycling it. Hence, it will reduce the energy expenses, which will save a lot of money. Every industry wants to save money on energy bills and prevent the overuse of any exhaustible resources.

Descaling of the Chillers by Using ACCS

If you want to increase efficiency, then you must be concerned about chillers. It is necessary to clean the chiller tubes to exchange the heat from them. If we talk about ACCS, it is an automatic method. The expansion of this term is Automatic Tube Cleaning System. It helps in cleaning the tubes properly.

You do not have to shut down the system and descale the towers. The ACCS will do its work automatically and enhances the performance of the chillers. In this method, the elastomer balls are automatically infused in the condenser tubes and keep them away from fouling all the time.

The ball collector collects the ball from the condenser and recirculates it to the system. You can notice a massive change in the temperature before and after the descaling process, and this technique helps improve the chiller efficiency. When it removes the corrosion, you can save up to 30% in the consumption of energy.

Use EMOS System

The Energy Monitoring System is a perfect system for collecting and analyzing the data from sensors, and then it transfers to the cloud storage. The collection of data is done through sensors like kWh meters, flow meters, etc. The entire collecting, analyzing, and reporting of data collaborate into an open system.

It helps in displaying the electricity consumption. It is easy to set the benchmark with the expected efficiency. With the help of the information, it is easy to handle the energy and operating expenses. If you check the routine, you will notice a change in efficiency. It is possible to save at least 20 to 40 percent of energy consumption.

Eliminating Microbial Contamination

All the cooling systems in many industries should not have any microbial contamination. There should be no contamination in towers, tubes, and lines. Due to the accumulation of microbial slimes, many microorganisms and waste stick to these lines. These microbes can be transferred to untreated water systems.

Due to slime, the heat transfer is also affected. It can make a layer of insulation. It can be corrosive and reach many metals. If the water is stagnant, then these microorganisms grow more.

In case if the system is turned off for some time, the microbes multiply. It is crucial to prevent standing water by some controlling processes. It is necessary to make the surfaces consistent and remove the build-up of microbial organisms.

Removing Internal Corrosion

There can two types of internal corrosion, i.e., General and Localized. The General one appears uniformly across the running pipe. On the other hand, the localized one appears in some areas. It is also known as pitting corrosion. You need to spend more money to eliminate the presence of corrosion in the cooling system.

You have to realize the need for replacement before it gets too late. Many things can happen to the system due to rust. It includes a decrease in the pressure rating, fluid contamination, a reduction in the flow rate, increased cost, and a downtime boost. You may need laborers, material, or technology to remove the corrosion.

It will cost you a lot. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent the problem by working on the solutions quickly. There are always chances of corrosion because the pipes are made up of metal, and hence, at high temperatures, the PH can fall. In many industries, raw water is used, and it is a significant reason for corrosion.

You need help to remove rust from the metal tubes or towers to avoid any future problems. If you want to enhance the efficiency of the cooling system, take care of this factor. If you prevent it, then the entire system will be affected, and hence, the efficiency will reduce.

The Bottom Line

The industries are working on a large scale. It is necessary to increase the efficiency of the cooling system to operate machines efficiently. The cooling system plays a crucial role in managing the excessive heat from a device. But its performance can be affected due to many reasons. Before it gets too late, you should come up with some solutions.

It will not only improve efficiency but also enhances the performance of the machinery. In this way, the industry can earn massive profits and provide excellent products to the customers. Consider all the mentioned factors and improvise the reliability and efficiency of the cooling systems. You should run your business effectively.