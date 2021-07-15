Ed Mylett Net Worth 2021

Ed Mylett is a world-famous speaker and an entrepreneur. With his public speeches, he works on bringing the best out of people. His assets land him as America’s top 50 wealthiest under the age of 50.

About Ed Mylett

From someone who wished to be a baseball player, Ed Mylett has become a successful entrepreneur and public speaker. He currently works as Director of Field Leadership at WFG, a financial planning company. With one of the largest financial organizations in America, he has been coined as the fastest-growing business personality in the history of social media.

Through Arete Syndicate, a joint enterprise with Andy Frisella, he continues to uplift enthusiastic entrepreneurs throughout the world. He has given a good insight into his experiences in his bestselling book “Maxout with Ed Mylett” which he launched in 2018.

Early Life And Family

Ed Mylett was born on the 27th of April in 1971 in Diamond Bar, California. He completed his high school in Diamond Bar High School. Though his engineer father was an alcoholic, he always considered him as an inspiration on how to lead a successful life.

He went on to get a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Pacific, Stockton. He was a passionate baseball player for NCAA Division I Pacific Tigers. He yearned to be a baseball player before a major injury made him unable to continue a baseball career. In his fits of depression, his dad got him a job at McKinley Group of boys where he worked to counsel underprivileged boys. Working for years, made him know his inner gift of helping people.

Ed got married to his high school sweetheart Kristianna Mylett in 1997. They are blessed with two children, Max and Bella.

His Career And Major Milestones

He has three All-American nominations from his collegiate career. He also ranked among the top ten players of all time in five different categories.

Having worked small businesses and part-time jobs for years, Ed joined World Financial Group (WFG) in 1992.

He quickly escalated professional ladders, becoming WFG’s CEO Marketing Director in only a few years.

He was promoted in WFG various times till he rose to become Senior Executive Vice Chairman.

He was appointed to the post of Chairman’s Council member and the Director of Field Leadership at WFG in 2009.

In 2017 Ed came to social media. He has over 2.2M followers on Instagram and over 495K subscribers on YouTube. He hosts interviews with other influential people talking about their experiences and views on careers and lifestyles.

A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Ed Mylett

He loves books. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, Awakens the Giant Within by Anthony Robbins are two of his favorite ones.

Mylett is a terrific golfer. He visits his golf club every day to have a good time.

Net Worth

Ed’s net worth is around $400 million. His podcasts, WFG post, and Youtube channel bring in many earnings. He owns three houses, including his Laguna Beach House. Apart, he is also a proud owner of three jets and some luxury cars which include a Ferrari.