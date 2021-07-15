Ed Bolian Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Ed Bolian, a car enthusiast is the founder of a crowdsourcing app VINwiki. Having a huge database where the users curate the unique story about their cars, it works like social media. But obviously it is meant for cars. VINwiki is a business worth around 2 million dollars. Read on to know the exciting journey of this entrepreneur!

About Ed Bolian

Ed Bolian is the founder of the platform VINwiki which lets users know the complete history of a car and allows them to trace the whereabouts of their old cars. It is an application on which car enthusiasts add significant details and share stories about their cars. All the data can be traced through the automobile’s VIN number. Ed also writes about driving and other things related to the automobile world.

He hosts a series, ‘Car Stories’ on his YouTube channel. With 900+ videos it has 1.33million subscribers. Ed shares interesting car stories collaborating with popular people. With VINwiki he has redefined the world of car spotting.

Early Life and Family

He was born on October 13, 1985, in the United States. In 2004, he graduated high school from North Gwinnett High School. He studied BS Public Policy at the Georgia Institute of Technology. It was during his college time, when he developed an interest in exotic cars. Since 2011, he has been working as a mentor and speaker at Alpharetta.

In 2013, Ed along with his team set a world record in the Cannonball Run Challenge event. They finished this promotional race in around 29 hours with an average speed of 98 mph. Currently Ed dwells in Alpharetta, Georgia. He is married to Megan Bolian and has a son named Graham.

Career and Major Milestones

From 2001-2006, Ed owned Great White Reptiles, a company involved in breeding of albino iguanas.

He had been running his company, Supercar Rentals, Inc. since 2006 before he sold his car inventory in 2010.

In 2009, he became a Lamborghini & McLaren Sales Director at Motorcars of Georgia where he spent six years.

Working at Motorcars of Georgia he increased the sales to a wonderful degree.

In 2016 Ed founded VINwiki. The app made a huge mark in the automobile world. It has over 300k users globally with new additions each day.

Ed Bolian started a Youtube channel on May 30, 2016, to promote his VINwiki app.

In 2017, he published his book, “For The Record: 28:05 – A Journey to Self-discovery and the Cannonball Run Record.”

A Few Things You Didn’t Know About Ed Bolian

He keeps a boa constrictor (snake) which he named Sunny the LamBoa.

He mentors young people in Alpharetta and has an active social life.

He cooks a lot with his wife and friends.

During his time at college, he even won a prize in stand-up comedy.

Ed is a religious person and takes an interest in Alpharetta Baptist Church’s volunteer programs. He also contributes to charity programs.

Net Worth

Ed has a net worth of around 5 million dollars. VINwiki is currently worth about 2 million dollars. With his ever growing company, podcasts and book he has been making a wonderful fortune.