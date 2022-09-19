Go Greener With These Eco-Friendly Coffee Making Tips!

Coffee production and making do considerable harm to the only home we’ve got in the solar system. It stands below petroleum when it comes to the most traded commodity globally. We should be more cautious about the same and more aware of how our coffee-drinking habits affect the planet. There are many ways by which you can contribute to making the planet greener without reducing or skipping your favorite drink.

In this article, you will learn tips for making your coffee more environmentally friendly.

Brew At Home

The decision to brew your coffee at home will initiate the whole environment-friendly journey. When you drive to your local shop to have your favorite coffee, you leave irreversible carbon footprints. Not just that, as you drink in the shop, you will require supplies like a cup and straw.

Most local shops haven’t switched to eco-friendly cups or packaging, and there are high chances your local shop is among them. It means you will consume the drink in plastic cups with a straw. These items are thrown into dustbins and never decompose naturally.

Alternatively, you use your utensils and straws when you brew your favorite drink at home. It decreases the waste around the planet and makes drinking responsible and greener.

Go For Local Beans

Now that you have decided to brew your coffee, you should choose locally grown beans. Ordering from the internet and getting beans in huge packaging is not eco-friendly once you have decided to go greener. Additionally, global shipping adds to the irreversible carbon footprints across the world.

Choosing local beans will eliminate packaging and global shipping, thus ensuring a greener way to drink coffee. On the same line, you will be boosting local businesses by supporting their sales. Do take care of ethical and sustainable farming practices before buying. Ask your local barista or check the packaging to double-check the same.

Choose Ethical Coffee

One of the buzzwords in the world that can be confusing is “ethically sourced coffee” or “ethical coffee.” Most people know its benefits but are unaware of what they entail. This expression means that the brand produced the bag of amazing beans you purchased in a way that respected both the grower and the environment.

So how can you tell if your favorite drink was sourced ethically? Unfortunately, there isn’t a simple solution. Additionally, the best solution isn’t to read labels. Doing more research to confirm that your coffee was sourced ethically is crucial. Here are some options for you:

Certificate information: In addition to the Fairtrade label, you should also look out for Rainforest Alliance Certification, USDA Organic, Bird Friendly Certification, etc. You can contact your local environment authority to learn more about the certificates.

Buy from a trusted source: Businesses who deal in fair and ethical trade make it into the news or people’s mind. Thus, it is best to buy from a place known for its ethical and eco-friendly policies.

Raise the query: Local companies can easily be reached out to. You can contact your coffee brand and ask about their supply chains to get more clarity.

Try Non-Electrical Brewers

Non-electric brewers are your best bet for reducing energy consumption when brewing your coffee. Manual brew instruments allow you to brew the amount of beans you intend to consume precisely. It is in contrast to drip machines, which frequently produce more than is required, resulting in waste.

You can choose a sustainable machine from a reliable brand if you find manual brewers hard to use or understand. Top coffee machine companies are taking care of the sustainability and eco-friendliness of their machines.

Switch To Reusable Filters

Most people think coffee doesn’t contribute to water pollution, but they are wrong. Coffee production does a lot of damage to water across the planet. Even in post-production, it is known for polluting via filters. Paper filters might be biodegradable but rarely do they compost.

Switching to reusable filters will cut out many filter chunks from the garbage. You should invest some time in finding the right reusable filter for your machine. It will not just save the garbage increment from coffee but also save your money. By not ordering filters repeatedly, you will eventually save a good amount of money.

Use Coffee Grounds As Fertilizers

Get over the idea of throwing coffee grounds into the sink or the trash after brewing your favorite drink. The best utilization of used coffee grounds is to compost them. You can then use the new and improved compost to boost your soil while also helping the environment. If you lack a compost bin, you can take the old roads and put used grounds in your garden. You can do it by burying a small amount of grounds around the roots of your plants to fertilize them.

BYOC: Bring Your Own Cup!

The least you can do while enjoying your favorite drink in your favorite local shop is to bring your own cup. Keep a reusable mug, ceramic cup, glass, or tumbler with you. Your local shop will be more than happy to serve their coffee in your lovely glass because they also understand the environmental damage due to each used cup.

Sip On Cold Brew

A great environmentally friendly method for making coffee is cold brew. It calls for using either instant or brewed coffee in a cookie jar. After spending the night in the refrigerator to brew, the coffee is served cold. Less water allows for a larger batch, which is better for the environment. It concentrates, reducing the amount you need. You don’t have to brew a fresh pot of coffee every morning because a batch can be stored in the refrigerator for a while.

Conclusion

Emissions from processing plants contribute to pollution. Manufacturers of cups, lids, straws and other disposable items contribute to pollution. These factories dump materials into water systems, killing wildlife and lowering water quality. We can’t do much about the production ways. Still, by including these 8 tips, we all can take small responsibilities to make the environment greener and free of excessive coffee water pollution.