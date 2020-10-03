6 Easy-Care Plant Idea for Your Office Desk – 2020 Guide

Having some kind of plants inside your office can have a pleasant effect both for you and your coworkers. It is of the utmost importance to feel good while you are working since it has had a positive effect on your effectiveness and productivity. So, it wouldn’t hurt to have one of these in your office, you can be sure of that. You can be sure that having these can transform your workspace into something that will not mean that you don’t want to be in. Believe us, you will feel much better when seeing one of these when got to the office. Combining it with some images of your loved ones will ensure that you have a really pleasant setting to be in whenever it’s needed.

Surely, you can take a look at some of these plants on the internet. It goes without saying that you don’t need to have some plants that resemble sadness, which can be found in graveyards. Instead, you should take a look at someone who has a much more pleasant vibe around them. At the same time, it should be said that you don’t need some plants that will require too much maintenance. You are at work after all. If you are interested in taking a look at some of the companies where you can get these plants, you should check out SucculentMarket. However, we would like to provide you with some of these that don’t require too much maintenance, and therefore are perfect for being on the desk in your office. Without further ado, let us present you with these.

1. Snake Plant

Snake Plant is one of the most durable florae you will ever encounter. Some people joke that this is an herb that will follow people into retirement. We are talking about beautiful vibrant green plants with some white stripes that add a whole new touch and making it much different from any other ones you will encounter. Furthermore, you can hold it in a hanging pot, which means that you are not limited holding it only on your desk. You can have it in many different places around the office. Surely, it’s a versatile thing that you can hold it anywhere you want.

2. African Violet

Back in the seventies, African violets have been probably the most popular flowers to have in offices. It doesn’t require any special conditions, which can be expected from many other species. At the same time, we can see that it doesn’t require too much watering. You will be able to have it in your office and not having to worry about it too much. Plus, different from you might have heard, it doesn’t need too much lighting. Furthermore, you can use some simple lamps. Also, it doesn’t have too much in size and you will not have to worry about its growth in the future. You will need to dedicate a lot of space to it.

3. Aglaonema

Aglaonema, which is often referred to as Chinese evergreens, is one of the most popular office plants. The main reason for its popularity is the leave’s color. It has some exceptional green color that provides a whole new, fresh breath into the office. Some of the sub-species can have some red and silver traces on leaves. You can store it in a small pot, and you can put it on your table. It goes without saying that this is not too large a plant and it doesn’t require too much space to be in perfect conditions. Furthermore, you don’t need to worry about caring for it since it is pretty durable. The only thing you need to do is watering it from time to time.

4. The ZZ Plant

When talking about the ZZ plant, we can see that this is a plant that has two major characteristics that made it so popular in the last couple of years. It doesn’t require too much water in order to grow it an appropriate way and it doesn’t require almost any kind of light to be in the best possible situation. This is a plant native to Africa. However, even with this native region, we can see that you don’t really need to supply it with too much light. When it comes to the water, it makes perfect sense. At the same time, we are talking about a beautiful plant that will make your office much better than it is without it.

5. Bromeliads

In case you are the kind of person who likes herbs who have some kind of flowers, instead of just basic plants with green leaves, you should take a look at Bromeliads. What needs to be said is that Bromeliads will require a bit of care at first, in order to blossom. After this level is achieved, you will be able to sit and enjoy the plant and its beautiful flowers and leaves. Since we are talking about the small size, you will not need to have some large pot in order to have it on your desk. Also, you will need to have a small amount of fertilizer that will enhance the growth of the plant. Surely, Bromeliads will be one of the most popular ones in the future, believe us.

6. Philodendron

Since they have been discovered in the 19th century, Philodendrons have become one of the commonest plants that can be found in everybody’s home. At the same time, we can see that more and more companies are interested in including these into their offices. It became popular due to the color of its leaves and its durability. You will not have to invest too much care and resources into maintaining this plant. At the same time, you can be sure that it doesn’t require a specific temperature in order to grow in an appropriate manner. There are some special features that can be found in many different sub-species. You can be sure that you will not make a mistake if you decide to use this plant for your office.