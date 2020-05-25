Dwyane Wade Is Embracing “Red Hair Don’t Care” Attitude

Over the weekend, the former NBA star Dwyane Wade (38) shared a series of hair transformations on social media, ranging from pink to bright red. “When they think they know you — Switch it up!” Wade captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, adding the hashtag, “red hair don’t care”.

In a separate video posted to TikTok, a red-headed Wade is seen behind the wheel of a convertible with 12-year-old daughter Zaya in the passenger seat, sporting a new pink style.

Earlier this year, Wade spoke about Zaya’s journey during an appearance on “Ellen”, revealing his daughter is transgender. Gabrielle Union and Wade share 1-year old daughter Kaavia, and he also has three more children from previous relationships.