Dwyane Wade Is Embracing “Red Hair Don’t Care” Attitude

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: TikTok

Over the weekend, the former NBA star Dwyane Wade (38) shared a series of hair transformations on social media, ranging from pink to bright red. “When they think they know you — Switch it up!” Wade captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, adding the hashtag, “red hair don’t care”.

In a separate video posted to TikTok, a red-headed Wade is seen behind the wheel of a convertible with 12-year-old daughter Zaya in the passenger seat, sporting a new pink style.

@mrwade3

𝑊𝑒𝐷𝑖𝑓𝑓𝑒𝑟𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝐷𝑒𝑒𝑝𝐸𝑛𝑑

♬ Deep End Freestyle – Sleepy Hallow

Earlier this year, Wade spoke about Zaya’s journey during an appearance on “Ellen”, revealing his daughter is transgender. Gabrielle Union and Wade share 1-year old daughter Kaavia, and he also has three more children from previous relationships.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 9 = 19