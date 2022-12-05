5 Signs that Your Ducts Are Leaking

Are you confident that your home is in good shape? Do you know for sure that everything is functional and up to code? Believe it or not, there are a lot of things that can go wrong in a home without the homeowner being aware of it. One such issue is duct leakage. If you’re not familiar with what this is, don’t worry – you’re about to be.

Keep reading to learn more about five signs that your ducts might be leaking. You can also visit the following website to learn more about how to check your ductwork for leaks: https://www.hurlimanheating.com/blog/2022/may/how-to-check-your-ductwork-for-leaks/

1. You can see water dripping from the air vent

If you see water dripping from your air vent, it’s important to take action immediately. Water intrusion can cause serious damage to your home, and it can also lead to mold and mildew growth.

The first thing you should do is try to determine the source of the leak. If the leak is coming from the air conditioner, it’s likely that the unit is not properly draining. This can be a simple fix, or it may require a more extensive repair. If the leak is coming from a pipe or other plumbing fixture, it’s important to have a professional plumber inspect the issue as soon as possible.

In some cases, water dripping from an air vent may be caused by condensation. This is typically not a serious issue, but it’s important to have your home inspected by an HVAC contractor to ensure that there are no underlying problems. Regardless of the cause, water dripping from an air vent is not something you should ignore.

2. There is an increase in your energy bill

Nobody likes to get an increased energy bill, but this could be a sign that your ductworks are leaking. In the average house, 20-30% of the air that is pumped through the ductwork system is lost due to holes, leaking, and ducts that are set up poorly.

Not only does this cause your energy bill to go up, but it also makes your HVAC system work harder than it needs to, which can shorten its lifespan. There are several things you can do to check for leaks in your ductwork. One is to hold a piece of tissue up to the vents when the furnace is running.

If the tissue flutters, there is most likely a leak in that area. Another way to check for leaks is to hold an incense stick near the ducts and see if the smoke is drawn into any openings. If you find any leaks, make sure to seal them with mastic or metal tape so that your home can be more energy-efficient.

3. Dust and dirt accumulate quickly, especially around the vents

If you’ve ever taken a look at your vents and seen a ring of dirt or dust around it, that’s one of the key signs that there might be some issue with your ductwork. In fact, that’s usually one of the first things that homeowners notice. When air leaks out of the ducts, it has to come from somewhere, and oftentimes, that means drawing in air from outside.

That outside air will often bring with it dirt, dust, and other particles, which can quickly accumulate around the vents. If you’re noticing this happening in your home, it’s important to have a professional take a look at your ductwork to see if there might be any leaks.

Left unaddressed, those leaks can not only lead to higher energy bills, but they can also lead to poor indoor air quality. So if you see dust building up around your vents, don’t ignore it – have a professional take a look to see if there’s anything that needs to be addressed.

4. You can hear a noise when the AC or heater is turned on

Most homeowners don’t give their ductworks a second thought – until they start hearing strange noises, that is. If you notice a noise coming from your AC or heater when it’s turned on, it’s possible that your ducts are leaking.

While a small amount of leakage is normal, excessive leakage can lead to decreased efficiency and higher energy bills. In extreme cases, leaks can even cause mold growth and indoor air pollution.

So if you suspect that your ducts are leaking, it’s important to have them checked out by a professional. With proper maintenance, you can help ensure that your ducts stay in good shape for years to come.

5. The airflow seems to be weaker than usual

If your home feels stuffy and you’ve noticed that the airflow from your vents seems weaker than usual, there’s a good chance your ductwork is leaking. Ductwork is designed to carry air from your heating and cooling system throughout your home, but over time, it can develop leaks.

If left unaddressed, these leaks can result in higher energy bills and decreased indoor air quality. Luckily, there are a few telltale signs that your ductwork might be leaking. In addition to weaker airflow, you might also notice drafts near your vents or an increase in dust in your home.

If you suspect your ductwork is leaking, the best course of action is to call a qualified technician for an inspection. They’ll be able to determine the extent of the damage and advise you on the best way to repair it.