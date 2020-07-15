15 Driving Safety Tips For Teens And First Time Drivers – 2020 Guide

With urbanization and the meteoric rise of car owners, it is essential to be careful while driving. Young and inexperienced drivers need to take additional measures to ensure their safety and the safety of those in their presence. Here are some tips that could help you get started.

Have Your License Handy: Always carry your license with you when you drive and keep it in an easily accessible place. Should you stop by a police officer for any reason, or even in incidents such as being hit by a car, you’ll need to have your license handy.

Always Wear Your Seat Belt: Wear your seat belt and insist that everyone else with you in the vehicle buckle up. The law mandates that everyone, whether driving or traveling in a vehicle, is required to wear a seat belt. People on the front seats, rear seats, adults and children, and infants on child seats are exempt. Fatalities and severe injuries in vehicular accidents can be prevented if by wearing the safety belt.

Make A Habit Of Checking For Gas, Oil Pressure, Speedometer, Etc: To drive without having to worry about the gauges, the gas, etc., make it a regular habit of checking these factors before setting out.

Don’t Use Your Mobile Phone While Driving: In the current times, the number of car accidents directly related to phone use while driving is astonishing. Do not attend to phone calls or check/send text messages when you’re behind the wheels and religiously follow it. Even hands-free options and voice recognition technology is best avoided by teen drivers and inexperienced drivers.

Obey The Speed Limit: Speed limits rules are strictly enforced and monitored via cameras. Ensure that you are aware of the speed limit of the area you’re driving in and obey the rules. Running late, getting bored, annoyed or impatient – none of these are good enough reasons for getting a speeding ticket or even worse, be in an accident.

Pay Attention To Road Signs: Develop a comprehensive understanding of all road signs. Check road signs for information on road/traffic updates. For instance, there are specific signs displayed in construction areas as workers often walk on or alongside the road, making driving tricky. Hence, you must pay attention to and drive within prescribed speed limits.

Use Your Turn Signals So That Other Drivers Know What You Are Doing: It is essential for the more excellent safety and convenience of fellow drivers that you communicate the correct turn signals. Check your mirrors frequently, look over your shoulder before changing lanes or backing up, use the horn sparingly, use dipped headlights at night, and the corner turn lights appropriately.

Don’t Eat Or Drink While Driving: consuming food or beverages while driving can reduce your ability to focus on the task and potentially cause an accident. Eating or drinking also increases the risk of a spillage, which could hamper your car.

Plan For Your Destination And Related Directions: planning can reduce stress while driving. Having a map or a satellite navigation system directing you to your destination can help you get there easily and with minimum hassle. Knowing the directions beforehand is essential for new and inexperienced drivers since they cannot usually make quick turns. It is therefore advisable to see the direction in which you’re headed and the route you will take.

Leave Early, So You Have Plenty Of Time To Reach: Punctuality can boost the driver’s confidence anew remarkably. Leaving for your destination early can help you avoid rushing. Speedy driving and rushed decisions often lead to accidents, especially if the individual at the wheel is not very well acclimatized to driving.

Ensure Your Vehicle Is Well-Maintained: Before starting your journey, make sure that there is adequate fuel in your vehicle. Other aspects of servicing include checking that the engine has been serviced. The Mobil and coolant must be changed regularly. The Mobil filter and the air filter must function correctly. It is also essential to ensure that the battery is charged. Lastly, make sure that there is enough air pressure in your wheels. It may also be beneficial to check the windshield fluid.

Drive-In All Kinds Of Weather To Build Your Confidence: It is observed that drivers find it difficult to drive during precipitation. Thus, it is advisable to drive short distances when it is raining, to snow, etc. to practice driving harsh weather conditions. This will ensure that you are well prepared in case of a weather emergency while driving.

Start Slow And Simple: In a low traffic zone: driving in an area with fewer people can help you gain confidence. This also enables you to make mistakes and learn from them. Driving in an area with a lesser number of pedestrians as well as cars can reduce the chances of accidents significantly. With time, you can start driving in more crowded areas, having gained confidence.

Turn Down The Music: Loud music can often prove to be a distraction to drivers. Some people have the habit of blaring music loud while driving their vehicles. What they fail to understand is that this loud music can be the cause of their distraction and might end up indulging them in an accident. Kindly defer from it. You can play music at a lower volume which will not distract you, instead of calm you while driving. It is advisable to lower the volume so you can quickly pick up cues and focus on the road.

Don’t Drink And Drive: Driving after consumption of alcohol (beyond the permissible level ) is a punishable offense. DUI Arrests often lead to hefty fines, court hearings, and often jail time. Driving under the influence of alcohol can lead to accidents and risk the driver’s life and those present in the vehicle. Driving can prove to be a daunting task initially, but a person’s driving skills can improve over time with adequate practice.

The points mentioned above can help you improve your driving skills considerably and ensure your safety. You can find more information regarding this from the professional instructors at LTrent. Drive slowly and safely reach your destination. Remember, your life is your top priority.