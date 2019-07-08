Drake Net Worth 2019: Bio, Facts, Age, Kids, Girlfriend

Drake, one of the best hip-hop and R&B musicians, has won three Grammy awards and has been nominated for over 27 times. His full name is Aubrey Drake Graham and he is considered to be one of the best and wealthiest rap artists in the world. He earned a lot of money with his multi-platinum and major recordings, as well as on tours. Drakes 2019 net worth places him to the top five richest hip-hop artists list, next to his much older colleagues.

How did he become so wealthy? Here are a few things you probably didn’t know about Aubrey Drake.

Biography

Aubrey Drake Graham, also known as Champagne Papi, was born in Toronto Ontario on October 24, 1986. His father is Dennis Graham, a legendary singer from Jerry Lee Lewis rock band and a drummer, and his mother is Sandi Graham. Larry Graham, Drake’s uncle, was a professional bass player, which means Drake grew up in a musical family.

His ethnicity is a bit complicated since his mother is a white Canadian Jew and his father is an African American Catholic. When he was only five years old, he moved to Forest Hill with Sandy, after his parents divorced. He was the only African American child in a Jewish day school that he attended, which had a big influence on his personality and the way he is formed as a person today.

Drake’s Personal Life: Family, Kids, Partners and Affairs

Drake has a long list of ex-girlfriends. He dated many famous artists such as Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, which lead him into arguments with their ex-boyfriends, Chris Brown and Meek Mill. It was recently confirmed that he was dating a famous American actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez.

In the track “The Story of Adidon” Pusha-T says that Aubrey is Sophie B baby’s father.

This 32 -year-old rapper is currently dating Bella Harris, a model that is only 18 years old.

Drake’s Career

He became famous after his appearance in Degrassi. The Next Generation, a Canadian TV teen drama. He played the role of Jimmy Brooks, a basketball player. After that, he left school so he could chase his dreams as a musician.

In 2006 he published his first mixtape, soon after that a mixtape called Comeback Season, which had one hit. On June 15, 2010, he released Thank Me later, his first album. Some of Drake’s famous songs from this period are ’Find Your Love’, ’Miss Me’ and ‘Fancy’.

Acting Career

He appeared in movies such as 2011 Breakaway, 2012 Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2014 Think like a Man Too and many others.

Awards and Nominations

Drake is the most awarded artist according to Billboard Music Awards since he won 3 Grammy Awards, 2 MTV Video Awards and many more. In 2016 he was presented as Global Recording Artist and one of the best rappers alive in 2015.

His Salary and Net Worth

With his net worth of $140 million in 2019, he is one of the wealthiest rap artists alive. Drake is the most-streamed artist in the world over the past year and he has worked with many celebrities including Birdman, Jay Z, Diddy, and Dr. Dre. He has partnered with a number of companies like Nike, Apple Music, Sprite and has his own line of clothing.

Interesting Facts

Drake broke an American Music Awards record He used to date Rihanna He is good at skating He wrote songs for many artists such as Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Kanye West He adores huge swimming pools Drake is the highest men Chart-topper

His success is an inspiration for many people and his career and net worth are proof that hard work does pay off.