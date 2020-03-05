Drake Was Dating Melyssa Ford And Toccarra Jones At The Same Time

Friends Melyssa Ford and Toccarra Jones, in the episode titled “Chicks Before D*cks,” the former “video vixen” and “America’s Next Top Model” alum discuss in Melyssa’s podcast with Blue Telusma the time that they found out that they were both dealing with the same guy.

“She’s telling me that we’re dating the same guy, and you know what I say to her? ‘Knock yourself out,'” Melyssa said, at which point Toccarra called the still mystery man “hoe a–“. Blue then asked for the name of the man and both friends went silent.

“Can I say it?” Melyssa asks her. “Drake.” Toccarra then loses it, and Blue was in shock saying: ” “Assh*les”. Here’s a full video.