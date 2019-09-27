Dr. Bikash Chowdhury Reviews Common Causes of Urinary Tract Infections

Urinary tract infections should not be taken likely. Not only can they be painful, but if the infection is not addressed promptly, it can spread to your kidneys and even harm additional areas of your body. While it’s best to contact your doctor immediately if you think you’re experiencing symptoms of a UTI, Dr. Bikash Chowdhury, a Canadian physician with a proven track record of dedication to his patients’ health and wellbeing provides a detailed overview of the most common causes. Learning and understanding these common causes of UTIs can help you be proactive, and even help to avoid getting them in the first place.

Below, Dr. Bikash Chowdhury reviews common activities and practices that may lead to urinary tract infections:

Dehydration

Dehydration is probably the most common cause of urinary tract infections. However, it is also the most preventable. It’s recommended that you drink 8-10 glasses of liquid throughout the day, preferably water. A healthy intake of water not only will help keep your energy levels up, but it can also help your system flush out toxins as well.

Improper Bathroom Hygiene

Bathroom hygiene may appear as common sense, but a few bad habits can quickly create an environment where bacteria thrive. To help prevent urinary tract infections, it’s essential to clean the sensitive area from front to back. If you consistently do the opposite, you will drag bacteria from the rectum to the urethra, which can potentially cause an infection.

Sexual Activity

Sexual activity, while a common and healthy practice of adults, can trigger UTIs as well. During sex, force is exerted on the urinary system, which can transfer bacteria from the rectum to the urinary tract. Thankfully, our body is equipped to remove these pathogens on its own; however, you should always pee after sex and wash with plain water. This simple post-sex step helps flush out harmful bacteria.

Urinary Tract Blockages

If you experience a blockage in the urinary tract, bacteria can quickly settle in and multiply. Kidney stones, enlarged prostates, and even cancerous tumors have been known to cause blockages. Therefore, if you’re suffering from a urinary tract blockage, schedule a consultation with your primary physician immediately.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea isn’t fun to begin with, and unfortunately, the symptoms of diarrhea can cause you to be more susceptible to urinary tract infections. This is because frequent defecating can cause bacteria to spread to the urethra. If your symptoms of diarrhea persist, treat it with the help of a medical professional to help prevent additional problems arising such as a UTI.

Spermicide

Before employing spermicide, think twice as consistent use over time can dramatically increase the risk of urinary tract infections. Not only can long-term use irritate skin cells in your private regions, such as the urethra, but it can also create wounds that bacteria thrive in.

Latex Condoms

While latex condoms are usually a healthy aspect of sexually active adults, they too can lead to UTIs, primarily for those with a latex allergen. If you find that latex condoms irritate your skin, stop use immediately as it could lead to infection. Instead, ask your local pharmacist about non-latex options that are available.

Urinary tract infections have several causes, but with proper knowledge and simple preventative methods, it’s possible to keep them at bay. Be mindful of your hygiene and habits as they can have an impact on your overall health and well-being.