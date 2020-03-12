Donovan Mitchell Is Positive For Corona Virus

Another NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. He thanked everyone for their support.

Mitchell becomes the second Jazz player to test positive for contracting the virus, along with Rudy Gobert. Players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-isolate, a source told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. In those 10 days, Utah has played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league said in a statement.

Jazz players are privately saying that Gobert showed a relaxed attitude toward the virus in the locker room, touching teammates and their belongings. At Monday’s media availability, Gobert was seen touching all the microphones and tape recorders at the end of his session with reporters.