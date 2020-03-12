Donovan Mitchell Is Positive For Corona Virus

Another NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. He thanked everyone for their support.
Mitchell becomes the second Jazz player to test positive for contracting the virus, along with Rudy Gobert. Players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-isolate, a source told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. In those 10 days, Utah has played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league said in a statement.
Jazz players are privately saying that Gobert showed a relaxed attitude toward the virus in the locker room, touching teammates and their belongings. At Monday’s media availability, Gobert was seen touching all the microphones and tape recorders at the end of his session with reporters.