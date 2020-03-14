Donovan Mitchell’s Health Condition Video Update

Donovan Mitchell posted a video about his health condition since he was diagnosed with a coronavirus. In the video, he looked well explaining how he is spending his time while in quarantine.

Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus two days ago. It is suspected that he got infected by being in close contact with his team-mate Rudy Gobert. Gobert got slammed by social media users for his recklessness about the coronavirus, mocking reporters on the media conference by touching their mics.