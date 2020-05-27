Donald Trump Threatens To Shutdown Social Media

It’s hard to imagine notorious tweeter Donald Trump moving to shut down Twitter. Following Twitter’s decision to hit Trump’s complaints about mail order voting with an “unsubstantiated” warning Trump lashed out with threats of regulation and shutdown.

“We will strongly regulate or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen”, Trump proceeded to warn about the dangers of conducting a mail-order election cycle.

At this point, it’s unclear as to whether any social media platform will respond to Trump’s warning. It is clear, however, that he did not take kindly to having his authority questioned so publically. Whether he actually intends on moving forward with his threats, assuming that he even possesses that sort of power to begin with, is anybody’s guess.

