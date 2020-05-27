Donald Trump Threatens To Shutdown Social Media

It’s hard to imagine notorious tweeter Donald Trump moving to shut down Twitter. Following Twitter’s decision to hit Trump’s complaints about mail order voting with an “unsubstantiated” warning Trump lashed out with threats of regulation and shutdown.

“We will strongly regulate or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen”, Trump proceeded to warn about the dangers of conducting a mail-order election cycle.

At this point, it’s unclear as to whether any social media platform will respond to Trump’s warning. It is clear, however, that he did not take kindly to having his authority questioned so publically. Whether he actually intends on moving forward with his threats, assuming that he even possesses that sort of power to begin with, is anybody’s guess.

….happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020