30 People In NY Ingested Household Cleaners Following Trump’s Suggestions

It seems like Newyorkers are taking Trump’s suggestions to drink household cleaners for killing the virus. White House officials say Trump’s suggestion of injecting disinfectant as a possible way to treat coronavirus patients was taken out of context, however, that didn’t stop at least 30 New Yorkers from doing exactly that.
The Poison Control Center managed a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, which is an unusually high number, according to a spokesperson. That was recorded within an 18-hour period following Trump’s White House briefing.
Nine people took Lysol, 10 in regards to bleach, and 11 of them about household cleaners in general.
According to data obtained by “New York Daily News”, the Poison Control Center only handled 13 similar cases in the same 18-hour period last year.
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ For today’s daily briefing on the coronavirus, Donald Trump had some ideas about how to treat COVID-19 patients and let’s just say, it’s a real head scratcher. ___ Trump suggested the possibility of an “injection” of disinfectant into a person infected with the virus as a coronavirus deterrent, according to @NBCNews. ___ Trump made the remark after Bill Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official who leads the department's Science and Technology division, gave a presentation on research his team has conducted that shows the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. Bryan said, “the virus dies quickest in sunlight.” ___ "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning," Trump said during the briefing, speaking to his health officials. "As you see it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous–click the link in our bio to read more. (📹: @foxnews)