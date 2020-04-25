30 People In NY Ingested Household Cleaners Following Trump’s Suggestions

It seems like Newyorkers are taking Trump’s suggestions to drink household cleaners for killing the virus. White House officials say Trump’s suggestion of injecting disinfectant as a possible way to treat coronavirus patients was taken out of context, however, that didn’t stop at least 30 New Yorkers from doing exactly that.

The Poison Control Center managed a total of 30 cases of possible exposure to disinfectants between 9 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday, which is an unusually high number, according to a spokesperson. That was recorded within an 18-hour period following Trump’s White House briefing.

Nine people took Lysol, 10 in regards to bleach, and 11 of them about household cleaners in general.

According to data obtained by “New York Daily News”, the Poison Control Center only handled 13 similar cases in the same 18-hour period last year.