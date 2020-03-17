Donald Trump just called Coronavirus a “Chinese virus” and of course, Twitter went on fire, calling him racist and xenophobic. Just what humanity needs now, a racially fueled finger-pointing. To be fair, he did get a little bit of support from his hardcore fans.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

"Chinese Virus?!?" Now you're adding racist hysteria to an already dire situation??? In times like this, we need a sane, steady hand at the wheel, and that ain't you. So why don't you just STFU if you can't say anything useful? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 16, 2020

It’s not “the Chinese Virus” anymore than it was the “spanish influenza”. It’s COVID19. These are xenophobic names used by the US government to cast blame for pandemics on other countries. The fact is we were caught unprepared due to Trump’s own action, not China’s. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) March 16, 2020

It’s COVID-19!

It’s a novel Coronavirus.

It doesn’t matter where it originated.

It’s here now.

It’s everywhere.

It doesn’t distinguish between a person born in America or elsewhere.

It doesn’t care.

We don’t have time for useless xenophobia.

We have a pandemic to manage.

Wake up! pic.twitter.com/teDOAeupow — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 16, 2020

THANK YOU for calling the virus what it is—a Chinese virus. CHINA is responsible for all of this chaos, carnage, and costs. They must be held accountable. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) March 16, 2020