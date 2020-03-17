Trump Just Called Coronavirus A “Chinese Virus”

By
Mary McFarren
-
0

Donald Trump just called Coronavirus a “Chinese virus” and of course, Twitter went on fire, calling him racist and xenophobic. Just what humanity needs now, a racially fueled finger-pointing. To be fair, he did get a little bit of support from his hardcore fans.

