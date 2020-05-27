Tekashi 6ix9ine Warns Doja Cat For Slamming His No1 Single

Doja Cat is under attack from all corners of social media, having to explain her previous behavior on chatrooms and addressing accusations of anti-Black opinions.

Doja Cat hopped on Instagram Live to explain herself and address all of the numerous controversies she is facing. She even spoke about how she refused to show her boobs to the world after promising to do so if she went #1, which she did.

“Your favorite artist…and there’s no judgment…if they care about [going #1], wonderful, that’s fine. There’s nothing wrong about wanting a #1 and working hard to get to that #1,” said Doja Cat. “For me, I don’t give a s***. I just wanna f***ing make music. I just don’t get it. I still don’t understand fully what a #1 means”.

In the week following Doja’s chart success, Tekashi 6ix9ine was very vocal about how Billboard was trying to cheat him out of a No.1 single. He was seemingly triggered by Doja Cat’s words and he decided to fight back with a warning.

“She started with the wrong one”, said 6ix9ine in the comments. “Give me till tomorrow #canceldoja”.