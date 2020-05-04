Dog The Bounty Hunter Proposes To New Girlfriend, 11 Months After His Wife’s Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman has proposed to his new girlfriend Francie Frane and the couple is now planning the wedding. Dog the Bounty Hunter popped the question just eleven months after his wife Beth passed away from cancer.

Francie shared the happy news on her Instagram page: “We know God brought us together and have no doubts about that AT ALL !! Either one of us can replace what we had with Bob & Beth and we don’t want to“.

Francie told “The Sun Online”: “I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit…he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?'”.

Unlike his previous girlfriend Moon Angell, Duane and Francie got the blessings from his four children he has with Beth. Francie’s husband also died of cancer, only several months after Duane’s wife, and at the beginning, the couple bonded over their grief. The pair went public with their relationship in March.