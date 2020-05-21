Duane Chapman, “Dog”, Honors Late Wife Beth And Daughter

Duane Chapman is honoring his late wife Beth and daughter, Barbara Katy. Chapman (67) paid tribute to Beth Chapman on what would have been their 14-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Beth died in June 2019 at the age of 51 after battling throat cancer.

“She said Big Daddy your going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary why did she have to be so right ??”, Dog the bounty hunter captioned the photo.

The couple tied the knot in Honolulu in 2006, just one day after his 23-year old daughter Barbara Katy Chapman died in a car accident in her native Fairbanks, Alaska. Duane paid tribute to her with a photo of Barbara holding his grandson Travis.

Chapman wrote: “15 years ago today My Barbara Katie went to be w/ JESUS”.

He also is father to Christopher Michael Hecht, Duane Lee Chapman II, Leland Chapman, Wesley Chapman, J.R. “James” Chapman, Tucker Dee Chapman, Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Rae Chapman. His son Zebediah Duane Chapman died shortly after childbirth.

“Dog” is currently engaged to Francie Frane. A wedding date has not been set yet. This will be Dog’s sixth marriage.

He was previously married to La Fonda Sue Darnell from 1972 to 1977, Anne M. Tengell from 1979 to 1982, Lyssa Rae Britain from 1982 to 1991, Tawny Marie Chapman from 1991 to 2003 and Beth from 2006 until her death.