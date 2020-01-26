Dog Grooming – All You Need To Know About

Dog grooming is a part of basic hygiene and hair maintenance of the animal. It is important because it also removes dead hair from fur, and the result is clean and neat pets. The hair on the back of the dog is a part of the body that is not particularly sensitive, so most dogs will allow hair grooming. However, underarm hair, on the abdomen and between the pads on the paws often creates problems for both the owner and the dog. Regular paw clearance is certainly the prevention of potential problems that pets tend to. If you want to learn more about this topic go check oohlalapets.com and find out.

Dog hair does not grow continuously but in intervals. The hair grows for a shorter time, then the inactive period, and in the end, you have the dying period of hair. Daily brushing of dogs will help to remove impurities from hair and skin and will make your pets have great, neat and quality fur.

What is a dog haircut and what kind of dog haircut is there?

The haircut of the dog can be done with scissors or trimmer. The equipment that is needed for a dog’s haircut is a haircut table, specific scissors for various uses, an electric machine and trimmers with different functions. It is of great importance that pets are immediately accustomed to haircuts, as they will later accept this as a normal procedure and will not fuss.

Short-haired pets may seem less demanding in appearance, but often the big problem is their laziness and littering all over the apartment. This is why dog haircutting is also recommended for some short-haired dogs. Haircutting dogs with scissors mean straight haircutting or thinning. The dog hair clipper is used to shorten the hair on the neck, around the ears, and on the abdomen. Because these parts of the body need hair to be shorter, this is best achieved with a machine.

Trimming your dog’s hair is brushing hair over a sharp knife. This trimming removes the dead hair and allows healthy hair to regenerate. This haircut applies to pets that are sharp-eyed. If they want their hair to remain strong, thick, sharp, they must be trimmed every two weeks. It is important to know and evaluate which parts should be trimmed, which is why it is best left to the people who are professionally grooming, that is, cutting and grooming dogs. When it comes to long-haired pets, the haircut is much more common because of the dog’s hygiene. This is why the division into dog hygiene and dog esthetic hair is made.

Differences between hygienic and aesthetic grooming of dogs

The result of a haircut is not always an exhibition hairstyle, but neat and clean pets, which is why dog haircut is a hygienic procedure. Dog hygiene means removing hair that causes unwanted problems for your four-legged friend. This is a haircut around the ears, under the armpits, paws and of course, in long-haired dogs, all hair should be trimmed occasionally.

Pets are also being cut because of changing weather conditions. For example, when the heat is high you will, of course, cut your dog to make him comfortable and withstand the heat. Regular hair maintenance will also prevent the formation of twisted knots, hard balls that are made of twisted hair and often occur in long-haired dogs. We will also mention clipping dogs for medical purposes. It is a haircut in places where some surgical intervention must be performed and hair removal is required.

The pets are also cut for aesthetics. Poodles are the best example because their hair type requires a lot of care and requires frequent haircuts. This race shows how popular dog haircutting has become. Today, there are special types of hairstyles in special dog salons to choose from for your four-legged friends. For each breed, there is a specific way to style your hairstyle and how it is cut. Particular attention is paid to the haircut of dogs going to the exhibitions, as they are cut to the standards already set.

Dog haircutting is a very demanding and responsible job, so it is not recommended to do it yourself. For every haircut, it is best to consult a professional hairdresser, because they do it better than we do, they are more skilled and professionally trained in manipulating dogs in haircutting and hair care.

All dog owners know that brushing their pets is part of basic hygiene and hair maintenance. It is useful to teach him this from a young age (20 minutes a day depending on race).

Unfortunately, this does not happen often because many dog owners are not persistent enough, or they are simply lazy. They most often give up and do not care for their pet regularly. It is important to note that all puppies rebel when brushing. That is why it is up to the owners to be more persistent than they are, have patience and reward it every time after brushing. When you start getting used to brushing, try doing it on an elevated surface outside the living space (on an old table in the yard, balcony).

This way you prepare it for the first veterinary and cosmetic treatments. It is also up to you to learn the etiquette of your dog, which means to teach him not to react aggressively when a stranger touch or brushes him.

You need to know that neglecting a dog’s hair or irregular brushing and haircutting is the worst thing that can happen. Then your pet’s beautiful hair turns into a bunch of knots that are very unpleasant and especially unhealthy for the animal. Hair begins to stink, and this is where the inevitable skin problems begin, which can endanger the entire body of both your pet and you. It is the perfect base for diseases and infections. Therefore, the hair must be passable and without knots. This is the best recipe for a beautiful fur.