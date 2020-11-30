Does Wrapping Your Car Ruin the Paint – 2020 Review

There are many ways that you can transform your vehicle. You could add new rims, change the windows, and add aftermarket items to the engine. But if you want something stunning and functional, then wrapping your vehicle is ideal.

Wrapping your vehicle can give you a unique look, or you can use the space for advertising your business, according to www.atlanticcustomwraps.com. Some people have worries about covering their cars in vinyl, though.

You must understand some of the processes behind car or truck wrapping to decide about it.

Does wrapping your car ruin the paint?

The great news is, not only does car wrapping not damage your paint, but it protects it instead. A vehicle wrap is made from vinyl, and that vinyl will work as a cover. It prevents the typical weather and environmental damage that a vehicle would usually have.

Weather exposure, scratches, rock and gravel, and other debris will damage your vehicle paint over time. Wrapping your car will prevent this damage. When applied by professionals, there will be no residue, the paint will not peel, and there will be no damage when/if the wrap is removed.

Some conditions are vital for this to be the case.

Damage-free car wrap removal

Many people are confident in the initial car wrap but wonder what will happen when you remove the wrap.

For the car wrap to be removed with zero damage:

Only use a professional car wrapping service. This guarantees that you get the highest quality vinyl wrap.

Factory paint or better is the perfect surface. You are giving a smooth starting point for the wrap to be applied.

When you have your car wrapped, you will get a warranty, should you remove your car wrap within this period within this period.

What is car wrap made from?

You will likely hear vinyl wrap and car wrap used interchangeably. A vinyl wrap adheres to the vehicle’s paint with a unique adhesive. The adhesive; activated only using a water-based solution. Vinyl wrap is more than merely gluing plastic to your car; it is a craft that takes years of dedication to perfect.

This is why you should always take your vehicle to a specialist.

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is what car wrap is made from; plasticizers are then added to this wrap. The combination is what produces a flexible material. To this material, you can add colors, designs, and patterns can be added. This will produce a sleek, clean looking car wrap that is unique to your needs.

UV blockers and heat stabilizers to prevent UV damage are what protect the paint on your vehicle. Your car’s paint job is now weather-resistant when the car wrap is added.

An alternative to car wrap is cast vinyl. This is a single car wrap solution where the wrap chemicals are cast and baked to be created.

High-quality vehicle wrap vinyl

The wrap that you use will make an impact on the quality and removal of your wrap. Using off-brand wrap, vinyl designed for signage, or regular stickers will damage your paint. Using these will also impact longevity.

Atlantic Custom Wraps only use the best 3M vinyl. We cover lettering, signs, decals, and more.

You can ask us any questions you may have about the wrap material that we use for vehicles. We are happy to talk you through the process.

While you might want to wrap your vehicle with your business name now, you may wish to change it in the future or sell your vehicle. In this case, only using the highest-quality car wrap will allow you to do this with zero damage or residue.

What if my car has low-quality paint?

Vehicles that aren’t new do tend to have some chips, peeling, rust, and more. Buying a second-hand car is the most economical choice for many people, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on a unique car wrap.

If your car has rust, some scraped paint, or other damage, and you will be informed in advance that there might be some damage upon removal of the wrap.

You can also prepare your car to be wrapped. There are some simple steps that you can take to get a smooth, clean finish on your car’s paint.

To remove grease, dirt, wax, and other contaminants, a decontamination vehicle wash is ideal.

To remove imperfections and scratches, a paint correction treatment can be undertaken.

Consider a clay bar treatment that will remove all of the imperfections that are stuck on the clear coat. This includes tree sap, pollen, dirt, and bug remnants.

Is wrapping my car right for me?

Vinyl wrap could be used on pretty much any of the surfaces on and in your vehicle, including the plastic trim, carbon fiber surfaces, or fiberglass. You have complete control of the style and design of your car wrap.

This allows you to create the car of your dreams.

Here are some reasons you might want to consider wrapping your car:

Advertisements:

You drive your car a lot, and that makes it one of the most efficient ways to advertise. The wrap will cost a one-time fee and require some easy maintenance.

You can design your car wrap to fit your business name, number, logo, and more on it. It can be placed anywhere on the body of the car too.

Visually:

If you want your car to be more visually appealing, then a car wrap will work wonders. Adding a unique design, colors, stripes, and more is simple with a car wrap. You can work with professionals on a design that you want to get the best quality.

This also works for those who take part in car shows, motorsports, and other times where you need your car to stand out.

Wrapping your car is an ideal way to turn your car into something unique to you, without damaging it in any way. Car wrapping is perfect for advertisements, protecting the factory paint from weathering and environmental damage too.

If you are ready to discuss your car wrapping needs, get in touch with our professional and friendly staff today.