Does Lace Front Wigs Damage Hair – 2020 Review

When we think of lace, we usually think of very delicate fabric. However, in the “wigs world”, lace refers to a fine, clean net to which hair is individually tied. A wig we call the “lace front” actually refers to a wig that has a piece of clean lace placed on the front of the wig eyelid. However, all wigs have their advantages and disadvantages, so we asked ourselves: does lace front wigs damage hair? Find the answer in the text before you.

Wigs: Fashion Or Taboo?

Women have fewer problems with hair loss than men – and they generally wear longer hair that they care more about. Throughout history, wigs have been necessary for women. Sometimes, it is for fashion, but it is especially needed if they have suffered hair loss. That has remained to this day. Although hair loss is not a taboo for men – the problem is much higher for women. The percentage of short-haired women is small, and there are almost no bald women except in the entertainment industry. In case you are facing hair loss, don’t worry! Women’s wigs are so well made today – that they look like natural hair.

Wigs For Women Are Salvation In Case Of Illness

In the case of some more serious illnesses and facing treatment such as chemotherapy – many people lose their hair and remain bald. It is not a big problem for men – but it is unthinkable for women to be without hair. In that case, they usually decide to wear a wig. The wig should be chosen according to the natural color of your hair, to match the skin tan. In case you are lighter-skinned, then a blond or chestnut-colored wig will look much better and natural than a black one. You don’t need to pay too much attention to the shape of your hair, because most wigs, like normal hair, can be ironed or blow-dried.

How Often Do You Change Wigs?

If you want to look your best, then you will probably change your wig more often – which is like going to a hairdresser’s. On the other hand, if you are not able or do not want to change your wig often – then, with proper care, it can serve you for many years. The lifespan of a woman’s wig depends on many factors – such as the weather conditions in which it was worn or how you treated it. More frequent ironing or blow-drying destroys the wig – especially ones made of real hair. Of course, choosing the type of wig is also very important.

Where To Buy a Wig?

Women’s wigs can be bought in physical stores or various online shops. What is the advantage of physical stores is the fact that you can see what a wig is like – and try it on. However, webshops like the Unice website and the like – in most cases offer much lower prices, and in just a few clicks of the mouse, from the comfort of the armchair – you can very discreetly order a wig that will arrive at your door. Besides, very often you have the opportunity to watch videos on which models wearing certain models of wigs appear. View, rate, and select. Very simple.

Want Lace Front Wig? Here’s What You Need to Know

Lace front wigs have become a powerful ally for women who care about their appearance. This does not only apply to women who resort to wearing a wig due to hair loss. On the contrary – these wigs have become almost a global fashion trend. We can say that lace front wigs have made a revolution in the wigs and hair extensions market. There are many reasons for that.

Namely, these wigs can be synthetic, but also made out of real human hair – which makes them look incredibly natural and attractive. The fact is that with their help you can achieve a very attractive look – which is why they are used by so many famous ladies. Also, by ordering online you can achieve a far better price, so your new image may not cost too much – but you will look like a million dollars.

Wearing Front Lace Wigs

The base of such wigs is made of gentle but very durable and elastic lace on which strands of real hair are sewn. This will give your appearance a completely natural look – which is the ultimate goal. The hair looks completely natural – blending almost perfectly with your facial line and front hair. What is fantastic about these wigs is their affordable price and the great effect they achieve. You can easily shape lace front wigs into a variety of hairstyles – and many of today’s online influencers can help you with that with their tutorials.

Will They Damage Your Hair?

Although they are most often made from real human hair – there are still many of us who are worried about whether these wigs will damage our hair. The answer is – NO if you act responsibly. By that, we mean responsible behavior towards both – the wig as well as your hair. In this regard, the two most important questions are: How long do you wear it and whether you will know how to remove it properly?

When we talk about the length of wearing such a wig – a general recommendation is no longer than four to six weeks. Namely, each of these wigs has an adhesive with which it is fixed, but this will not cause you a problem with your hair. The bigger problem is if it often happens to you that the wig moves and is not well fixed. Therefore, the glue can damage the front line of your hair. On the other hand, great care must be taken to remove them.

Improper Removal Can Damage Hair

The rule of removing lace front wigs is perhaps of the utmost importance. Namely, removing this wig requires time and patience. It is a delicate job that you cannot do in a hurry because otherwise, you will damage your hair under the wig. To remove the glue that serves as a fixative of these hair inserts – special means, that is, glue solvents are used. After using them, the glue will soften, and you will easily gently remove the lace front wig – without the hassle and risk of damaging your hair