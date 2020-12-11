Does Insurance Pay For A New Roof – 2020 Review

Buying a house is one of the most significant investments you will make in your lifetime. So, you want to make sure you are protected in the event of weather damage or accidental damage to your property. Your roof is a major party of your property, so keeping it looked after is a must.

However, sometimes, out of our control, the roof may become damaged and need repairing. According to concordroofingnc.com, most people could most likely cover the costs of a few loose tiles, but when it comes to major damages, you want to have the right cover in place. But does your insurance cover damaged roofs?

Common insurance rules

Some insurances won’t cover your roof for general wear and tear caused by the outside elements or from aging. However, in an extreme weather event, they will most likely cover the cost of repair. Every case is different, so double-checking with your insurance provider is a must. When you purchase home buyer’s insurance, your roof insurance should be included. Ensure you read through it thoroughly and check that everything you need is covered.

What happens when you claim?

You usually have between 30 to 60 days to claim from your insurer, if you don’t, then they can deny you the claim and you could be stuck in a considerable amount of debt. Once your claim has been accepted, they will usually send out someone to assess the situation and ask you a lot of questions to make sure you are not committing fraud. You can request the opinion of an independent roof expert before you submit the claim, then show it to the insurance company. Hopefully, this will help stop the insurance company from giving you the runaround.

When submitting your claim make sure to include as many before and after photos as you can, this will allow the insurance company to assess your claim quicker and shows you have proof that the damage was caused when you said it was. Once your claim has been passed, it’s time to find a trustworthy roof contractor to repair your damaged roof.

What Does Your Home Insurance Cover?

Every insurance provider covers different things, so make sure you check with them. A general rule is that insurance companies cover:

Usually covered:

Damage caused by natural disasters – such as hurricanes or flooding

Theft –

Fire

Sometimes covered

Roof leak

Mold

Water damage

Roof replacement

Rarely or never covered

Termite invasion

General wear and tear

Preventing A Claim

There are many ways you can avoid having to claim. It is your responsibility as a property owner to take care of your property which is why we would recommend having regular checks not just on your roof but for your whole house structure. Some companies offer free inspections in the hope they might get any future business from you. It’s wise to get a few inspections done so you can wean out the honest contractors and the ones that just want to take your money.

Cleaning your roof is also a big part of owning a house. Keeping it clear of debris, making sure tiles are fixed and weatherproofing it is a must. If you are in an area where it snows heavily it might be a good idea to invest in some snow guards for the roof, not only will this protect your roof from pulling down tiles it will also protect anyone from being hit by random bursts of snowfall from the roof.

Spotting The Signs Of A Damage Roof

Spotting a damaged roof can be hard to the untrained eye. Here are a few ways to spot a damaged roof.

Water Damage: Look for cracked paint or peeling wallpaper inside your home. Take a look in your attic for any signs of damp or a possible leak. If there is a draught, follow it until you find the hole and feel the area for dampness.

Roof tiles: Look for cracked, loose, or frailed roof tiles. Repair or replace them as soon as you spot the damage, as leaving them can cause more damage in the future and are a possible hazard to people or property, as if winds pick up, they can fly off and injure someone.

Vents: Check your properties vents, ensure they are open and unblocked. Having blocked vents can cause moisture to build up leading to dampness in the attic and then, in turn, damaging the roof.

Flashing: Missing or damaged flashing can lead to leaks in the roof. Flashing is a watertight seal usually made from metal or cement, that is positioned around your chimney and roof valleys to protect them.

Shop Around

Each year when your renewal comes around to think about switching companies. There are many comparison websites that you can use to find you a better deal. If you really like your existing provider, then use the lower quoted to leverage a lower price with your existing provider.

How Much Does It Cost To Insure Your Roof?

Depending on a few factors such as roof size, what state you are in and the level of risk you chose. So, if we say, for example, the average house costs $300,000 on that assumption we would estimate that the national average is $2300, with some states being considerably higher and others lower.

How often Should I replace my roof?

The material of your roof plays a big factor in deciding when to replace your roof. For Asphalt shingle roofs you should look at replacing it every 15 to 30 years. For wood shingle roofs it would be 20 to 25 years. You should consider replacing Rubber roofs after 30 to 50 years and for a metal roof you should change it every 50 to 75 years. Don’t just go on those time frames, if you have kept it well, you might be able to leave it longer. Check with a professional first before making any rash and expensive decisions.