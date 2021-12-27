Does CBG Help With Pain?

Cannot tolerate muscle pain after the gym, or struggle with a regular headache? You are most likely to be hooked on some painkillers that you believe are 100% working without causing any side effects. No worries, you are not the only one.

Even though painkillers are first-line modalities, they have tendencies to hook patients on the continuous intake, and cause addiction. Nowadays, you should take a look at one working solution – CBG gummies. Learn whether they can help you combat different types of pain.

What Are CBG Gummies Benefits?

Cannabigerol (CBG) is a compound found in the cannabis plant. Cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are two other commonly acquired cannabinoids from cannabis plants. For you to understand there are around 400 distinct chemical compounds in total, however, not all of them may boast positive health benefits.

CBG is present at lower concentrations compared to other hemp compounds. Only 1% of CBG may be found in most strains of the plant. As a result, cannabinoid-derived consumer goods are scarce and frequently costly.

CBG gummies are simply the form of edibles with therapeutic effects. How do they work?

Everything is described in terms of our body’s endocannabinoid system, which processes CBG. Our bodies’ endocannabinoid system is made up of substances and receptors that are in charge of keeping our bodies fit and sound regardless of what external struggles we come across. CBG primarily works by mimicking endocannabinoids, which are naturally generated by the human body. As a result, it delivers some additional health advantages when our system is unable to tackle diseases.

CBG Gummies Benefits for Pain

Pain is a nightmare for people who work long hours, study long hours, and want to make their dreams come true. In reality, more than 20% of individuals (taking the USA into consideration) suffer from chronic or long-term pain.

A few years ago a medicinal cannabis cohort examined individuals suffering from migraine, headache, arthritis, and chronic pain and discovered that 41.2 to 59.5 percent were able to replace cannabis for their prescribed drugs.

Yet, THC was found to be one of the most explored cannabinoids for pain, according to the clinical study. Multiple studies were conducted in the 1990s and 2000s, and THC was found to be 20 times more anti-inflammatory than aspirin, twice as an anti-inflammatory as hydrocortisone, and without the same bleeding dangers as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDS).

THC, on the other hand, is the major psychoactive component known for its notorious high effects, which can make it difficult for patients who want to resume their regular daily duties by remaining sober throughout treatment. CBD and CBG, both of which are non-intoxicating, may provide options.

According to 2017 research, CBG may hold considerable potential as an anti-oxidant agent, and CBG had more strong analgesic (pain relief), anti-erythema (anti-inflammatory rash), and lipoxygenase (inflammation) inhibiting action than THC.

“Cannabinoids in the Management of Pain” cites a 1970s research that found that CBG demonstrated GABA uptake inhibition to a larger extent than THC or CBD, suggesting potential use as a muscle relaxant in spasticity. GABA uptake inhibitors can be used to treat a variety of illnesses such as seizures, anxiety disorders (generalized anxiety disorder, social phobia, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and so on), insomnia, as muscle relaxants, and as analgesics for chronic pain.

CBG has shown potential in the treatment of MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections), and cancer too.

The list of potential applications for CBG gummies for pain is endless. According to research, it might be also beneficial for (after discussing it all with your doctor ONLY!):

It can be treated by lowering intraocular eye pressure;

Bladder Dysfunction. By suppressing muscular contractions;

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBS). It can be treated by lowering inflammation.

Scientists are also investigating CBG’s influence on the ion channel TRPM8 and its potential for cancer prevention, and treatment of accompanying pain.

TRPM8 is an abbreviation for transient receptor potential melastatin member 8, which is also known as the “cold and menthol receptor” since it responds to cold temperatures and cooling chemicals as well as warming capsaicin. Irregular TRPM8 receptor expression has been associated with tumour growth and the development of prostate, breast, bladder, colorectal, pancreatic, and skin malignancies.

In a 2014 study, CBG was demonstrated to suppress the development of colorectal cancer (CRC) in mice via the TRPM8 channel. CBG suppressed xenograft tumour development as well as chemically induced colon carcinogenesis.

All these trials suggest that CBG is a highly potent modality. While CBD gummies for pain can be considered as second-line pain relievers.

Choose CBG Gummies or Not?

While the few studies stated above demonstrate how effective CBG is, exactly CBD gummies for pain require additional research and studies to speak of their replacing first-line medicines nature. Nonetheless, there is no disputing that high-quality CBG products, especially when paired with premium CBD, might be the solution you are looking for. The great place to find and buy CBG gummies for pain is Neurogan.

Besides, their formulas are perfect for boosted focus. They support focus for working from home or squeezing in that extra study time. At $59.95, you receive a formula to enjoy the advantages of CBG with 45MG for each chewy bite, designed for individuals who have past CBD/CBG experience and can tolerate a powerful dose. They retained full cannabinoid integrity with hyper-concentrated CBG unlike any other on the market, giving you the option of Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum CBG.

Note, CBG gummies for pain and CBD, like any natural supplement, are not “cure-all” chemicals and should not be used to diagnose, treat, or cure health disorders or diseases. However, it is also worth noting that famous doctors, scientists, and other medical experts are now recognizing the efficacy of GBG gummies benefits. As a result, if you want to test CBG gummies benefits, it is advisable to buy high-quality CBG and CBD products from reliable firms.