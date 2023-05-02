A Conversation With Doctor Anosh Ahmed About Mental Health Matters

Doctor Anosh Ahmed, an internal medicine physician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist in the Houston area, has an exceptional passion and shared ideology with the professional community that people should prioritize their mental health.

He has shared expert commentary on the subject of mental health in a conversation that we can also learn from below. The subject is integral to his work with the Anosh Ahmed Foundation, another passionate endeavour.

Let’s look at why mental health should be a priority as we refer to a few excerpts from this conversation.

Why Should Mental Health Be Prioritized In Everyone’s Life

Doctor Anosh Ahmed is a passionate physician helping to bring awareness to mental illness in today’s society. His primary venture nowadays is Anosh Inc Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the local community by helping vulnerable children and adults access safe housing, medical care, and education.

The doctor defines mental health as an individual’s “psychological, emotional, and social wellness.”

It is a component of well-being with the capacity to impact each element of your lifestyle. It includes not only your feelings and emotions but the manner in which you interact with those around you and react to circumstances.

Positive mental wellness will allow you to be fulfilled and healthy, and have an overall quality lifestyle. When you feel positive about your mental and emotional self, the potential for reaching your goals and objectives is higher.

You can find healthy ways to cope with life’s stresses, produce efficiently in your career, and offer your neighbouring community meaningful contributions. Learn ways to make mental health a priority in your work environment at https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2022/05/18/how-to-prioritize-mental-health-in-the-workplace/.

How Can You Prioritize Mental Health

In the same vein as an individual receiving physicals with a medical provider, preventive medicine, it’s essential to ensure mental wellness.

Doctor Anosh recommends this occur as a routine with standard check-in, but most importantly, if you believe you are experiencing challenges with your mental wellness. The first step is the most challenging, but it doesn’t have to be large.

Research what you’re experiencing. That’s a small step, albeit, in fact, a big one considering the probably “chaotic” moments you have been experiencing and perhaps anxiety.

Using negative experiences as learning opportunities and the chance to reach out to find methods for coping is essential. You don’t have to allow the negative to consume or define you, let alone impact your daily life.

You can gain control if you change that thought process, but you might need help getting to that point. That will lead to success in your future.

What Is The Ideal Way To Maintain A Healthy Mental Capacity

Self-care is an essential component of wellness and should be a priority. In the same way you would care for and love someone close to you, this is how you should treat yourself with kindness and self-love, never criticism, doubt, or negativity.

That means participating in regular medical visits, establishing a wellness program with an adequate nutrition plan, fitness routine, and sleep regimen, and ensuring you become socially involved. It’s stimulating for mental health when we’re generous, grateful, and giving.

Doctor Anosh is exceptionally passionate about working and donating to different charitable organizations and underserved communities. These include “Catholic Charities, American Red Cross, and Developments in Literacy, along with volunteering and coordinating local events.”

Any act of kindness, generosity, or donation of time is essential not only for those you’re giving to but for your own mental well-being.

When to consult an expert for your mental health?

When it comes to our mental health, knowing when to seek help can be a difficult decision. However, consulting an expert is essential if you are experiencing persistent symptoms such as anxiety, depression, or other mental health disorders that interfere with your daily life. It’s also important to seek professional help if you’re having difficulty coping with stress, relationship issues, or major life changes. Other signs that may indicate the need for professional help include difficulty concentrating, changes in mood or behavior, and thoughts of self-harm or suicide. It is important to remember that seeking help is not a sign of weakness but rather a sign of strength and courage.

Mental health professionals such as psychiatrists, psychologists and therapists have the knowledge and experience to provide effective treatment and support for a wide range of mental health conditions. Seeking help early on can make a significant difference in your recovery and overall well-being. Remember, taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health, so don’t hesitate to reach out for help when you need it.

Consulting an expert can provide you with the support and guidance you need to manage your symptoms and improve your overall well-being.

How to find one?

If you are looking for a mental health coach, there are several options available. One option is to ask your primary care physician or therapist for a referral. They may be able to recommend a mental health coach who specializes in the areas that you need help with.

Another option is to search online for mental health coaches in your area. Many mental health coaches have websites where you can learn more about their qualifications and services. You can also read reviews from other clients to get a sense of their experience working with the coach.

It’s important to choose a mental health coach who is qualified and experienced in the areas that you need help with. Look for someone who has relevant training and certifications, as well as positive reviews from other clients. You should also consider factors such as cost, location, and availability when selecting a mental health coach.

Final Thought

Doctor Anosh maintains that prioritizing mental health is key. In order to do so, it’s important to make time to do the things that bring you the most joy.

That will mean spending time with the people closest to you, helping out wherever you can work within your community, whether volunteering, donating to organizations close to your heart, or giving to people in areas of your community where assistance is lacking. Go here to learn why mental wellness is important.

Self-care is a critical component of mental wellness. Loving yourself in much the same way that you would love the people around you helps establish a robust sense of self-esteem and confidence, critical elements for mental strength. Doctor Anosh is passionate about mental health; become passionate about yours.