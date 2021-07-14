Dobre Brothers Net Worth 2021

Introduction

Dobre Brothers? Isn’t this name familiar? Yes, these are the famous brothers who have acquired all of the attention on YouTube and Instagram with a great following of 2 million.

Marcus and Lucas are the two Dobre Brothers well known for their famous reels, campaigns and events on social platforms.

Stay tuned to know more about the famous brothers.

About

The famous Twin brothers named Marcus and Lucas come from the Dobre family who love to make videos and are well known for their interest in supercars, gymnastics and dance, mostly popular among the young generation.

They became famous for their songs, videos and other activities which helped them have a great following. This is when the twin brothers gained persistence on social media.

Early Life and Family

The twin brothers were born on January 28 in the year 1999. Gaithersburg is their native.

They completed their education in South Hagerstown High School. In 2014 the twins created their first outcast on ‘Vine‘. Their gymnastics videos were loved by everyone and by this they gained 31 thousand followers in the near end of 2014.

Not much about his family, rather it’s about their personal front which says in 2018 the elder brother Cyrus married Christina Kalmvokis followed by Darius who is dating Madeline Damskey since 2019.Lucas has Ivanita Lomali by his side since 2017 when they met each other in a dare.

Career and Milestones

Creation of a Vine account was the most unerring decision which increased their fame on social media.

Their unity with Jake Paul on his YouTube channel also added to the career endorsement. And also led Greta influence.

The Cap was the principal cause for their popular song videos which include ‘No Fakes, Feeling’ ,’Be The Hero’, etc.

Few Things You Didn’t Know About Twin Brothers

The twin brothers’ popularity heaped because of their amazing dance, singing and video making skills but never let their interest in cars fall.

Lamborghini and Ferrari are the cars that Dobre Brothers own. It is heard that they gift each other with the newest models of the supercars.

They own a five bedroom house in Washington DC,USA.

Net Worth

The famous Dobre Brothers are the most entertaining and famous internet personalities with a heartthrob of fans whose interest lies in documentation of the amusing activities they perform, for which they get paid a worth of $10 million.

Another source of their income comes from their famed YouTube channel which holds a huge subscription of over 16 billion with over 3 – 4 million views per video. All of this makes about a worth of $33,200 – $531,800 monthly.

Marcus and Lucas also have their songs presented on Spotify which also adds to the income.

Altogether these brothers have owned the hearts of all people in the social media world.