Do I have dry eyes?

It’s very common to have dry eyes, there are a lot of contributing factors to what can make eyes feel dry. Some of the causes of dry eye can be due to lifestyle choices, but dry eyes can also be the result of certain eye conditions or medications. Some home remedies and over-the-counter treatments are available to help with mild to moderate dry eyes. To identify the dry eyes reason, you should go down and learn information about dry eyes. If you continue reading then you are able to know that whether you have dry eyes or not. We will go through the causes, treatments, and prevention of this condition.

What is dry eye?

Dry eye is an uncomfortable condition that causes the eyes to feel:

Sore

Itchy

Blurry

Red

Watery

Sensitive to light

If you experience these symptoms, it’s likely that you have dry eyes. This means that you either aren’t producing enough tears or your tears evaporate very quickly. When tears do not remain in the eyes, they cannot provide adequate hydration, causing dryness.

What causes dry eyes?

There are a few reasons for dry eyes; below are some of the most common reasons. If you try to avoid these causes then you might be able to stop dry eyes. If these dry eyes reasons cant be treated then you might lead to chronic eyes illness. So, try to take precaution and keep safe yourself.

Excessive screen time

If you spend a lot of time in front of digital devices, as many of us do in this digital age, then it’s likely you’ve already experienced dry eyes at some point. Focussing on these screens naturally reduces how much we blink because we are concentrating so much. The blue light from these screens can also keep you awake, so it’s best to avoid technology too close to bedtime.

Age

Those over the age of 50 are more prone to this condition. There are a few other eye conditions that you are more likely to develop as you get older, so it’s important to have eye tests every 2 years to ensure any concerns are found early. This is particularly important for some of the more aggressive eye diseases that can lead to vision loss.

Medication

Certain medications will cause you to develop dry eyes as a side effect, the symptoms should stop after you stop taking the medication. It is also one of the major cause of dry eyes dryness. These medications must needed to mention behind and stay precaution before eating them. Don’t neglect the factor of medication in eye dryness because many side effects of drug involve dryness.

Eye conditions

Conditions such as blepharitis will cause eye dryness. In this condition you have to bear the eye dryness and get treated before it get worsen you eye health. If you have this condition then you can prevent it happening. If you don’t treat this condition then the complication and the symptoms like eye dryness just increase and lead serious eye illness.

Contact lenses

Contact lenses, if worn for longer than the designated wearing time, can cause dry eyes. Contact lenses can sometimes absorb the thin layer of tears across the cornea, which is needed to keep the eyes feeling hydrated and comfortable.

How can I prevent dry eyes?

There are some things you can do to minimise the uncomfortable symptoms of eye dryness. If you still to able to stop eye dryness then you immediately have to visit your nearby optic clinic and examine your eye to eye specialist. It is last option left for you to treat it. Otherwise you should follow below mention points and safe your eye.

Use eye drops

Use lubricating eye ointments (at night and without contact lenses in)

Switch from contacts to glasses for a while

Keep your eyelids and lashes clean

Take regular breaks from digital screens

Blink more often

Talk to your doctor and optician about any medication that might be causing dry eyes

Eat a varied healthy diet

Diet can improve your overall health, so it’s worth eating a balanced and varied diet to ensure you get all the nutrients you need for optimal health, including eye health. Foods containing vitamin A, vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega 3 fatty acids will all contribute towards maintaining excellent eye health. Diet can also help your eyes to stay moisturised throughout the day. If you try some of the above remedies without success, talk to your optician. They will recommend alternative treatments for you. Vitamin A is the basic nutrient to change your eye health and promote the eye conditions. You can increase vitamin A and change your eye into healthy eye so that you can perform basic function.

Eye ointments can be an especially effective treatment for severely dry eyes. These ointments tend to obscure vision due to the consistency, which is why they should preferably be used at night and only after you have taken out your contact lenses.

Digital screens will cause temporary eye strain and dryness, however, the symptoms of this will continue to persist for as long as you are excessively looking at digital screens. Reducing your screen time will be good for your eyes long-term too, as ‘close work’ such as this can accelerate the progression of myopia. Everyone’s eyesight starts to deteriorate eventually with age but minimising your screen time might go a long way towards delaying this.

Do I have dry eyes?

If you're still not sure whether you have dry eyes or not, visit your optician to voice your concerns.