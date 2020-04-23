8 Common Home Repairs You Can Do Yourself – 2020 Guide

Some home repairs are easy to learn and you don’t need to spend money on hiring a professional that will fix those small things for you. Many people know how to change a light bulb or how to paint their tables and chairs. But, with a little effort, you can learn more complicated repairs and you will save a lot of money on that.

As you know, when you renovate your home on a budget, it can be challenging to save money, because it doesn’t always go as you planned. Also, you need to know that sometimes is better to call a professional to fix the problem you have. If you don’t know how to do something, you shouldn’t even try to repair it, because you risk your life and health and if you survive, you will need to spend a lot of money to fix that.

Here are a few repairs you can easily learn and do by yourself:

Leaky kitchen and bathroom pipes

Sometimes you only need to tighten the pipes. But if the leak comes from a pipe inside the walls, you need to call a plumber, because you can cause a lot of damage if you try to fix it by yourself.

Painting the walls

Many people paint their walls alone, without hiring professionals. But, you need to be aware of the real situation, especially if your walls need more fixing than ordinary painting.

Fixing the clogged drain

You can find a lot of DIY tricks on how to unclog the drain. Also, many products that are available in the markets and are so cheap, that the call to the plumber will cost you more. Buy a liquid or powdery solution and follow the instructions. If you want to try some natural methods, you will need baking soda and white vinegar.

Pour a cup of soda into the drain and then pour the vinegar. They will cause a chemical reaction that will clean up the drain from the crease and food leftovers. You may need to repeat the process for better results. Many people combine the baking soda with salt for an immediate unclogging.

Appliance repair

If you are not an electrician and you don’t have advanced knowledge in appliance fixing, you need to hire a professional that will do the job. Don’t try to fix them, because it’s a great danger for you and your family. Bluemonte Appliance offers you every type of small and big fixes for your appliances for a concurrent price.

Fixing the doors

Every door in your home needs occasional repair. Sometimes it squeaks or needs repainting. These tasks are easy and you can learn them following video tutorials. The materials are also cheap and you can have them at home all the time.

Faucet repair

A leaky faucet is one of the most common household problems in the world. It causes great quantities of water to waste every year. Depending on the faucet, you will need to tighten up the leaking part or replace it with a new one.

Unclogging the toilet

If your toilet clogs, you don’t need to panic. Sometimes, many things end in the toilet that may stop the proper functioning. So, put rubbery gloves, pour the water out of the toilet bowl, and use an unclogging solution you can find in the stores. In this case, you need to buy the more expensive product, that will dislodge the things that stop the water. If nothing works, call a plunger, because if you live in an apartment, you can cause problems for those who live under.

Fixing the lawn

You only need to invest in a good machine and fix the grass by yourself. Lawn services are expensive and you may need to hire them a few times in the year.

When you must hire a professional?

We understand that you want and need to save more money on your home remodeling projects, but in many cases, you will need to hire a professional to fix the problem. Here are a few repair situations that you can’t do by yourself:

Electricity repairs

This is a very dangerous task because it requires knowledge and professional work. The electricity can kill you if you don’t know how it works. That is why you need an electrician that will fix the problem.

Installing the lights

It’s one of the most expensive parts of the home remodeling and renovation works, but a professional has all of the skills needed. Don’t risk, because as we mentioned before, electricity is a dangerous job if you don’t have enough knowledge about it.

Messy jobs

During the renovation process, you will need to scrape some surfaces, so you can repair them. For example, if you have popcorn walls and ceilings, you can’t do it by yourself because you don’t have the gear you need. So, hire a professional, that will finish the job in a shorter period than you planned.

Home renovation is a long and challenging process that you need to plan and manage carefully and wisely. Set the budget and determine the priorities. During the whole renovating you will need to fix things and that is normal for these projects. Your comfortable home is your mission. You will live there and you don’t want to waste money on unnecessary things and save on important parts. That is why you need to know your powers and possibilities when it comes to money managing.

We hope that this short guide will help you to learn that you can’t do everything by yourself and sometimes you will have to ask for help. The whole renovation process needs to go smoothly, without bigger problems. It’s difficult, but not impossible if you choose your priorities properly and spend your money on a plan. As they say, home is where your heart is, so you need to put an effort (and some cash) and make that place be the one you always wanted and dreamed about.