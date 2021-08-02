How Display Freezers Increase Sales in Your Pet Store

The pet food industry continues to grow at an accelerated rate because pet owners love their pets. They want to feed their precious pets decadent treats to show their love and appreciation for them.

As a result of this trend, the demand for high quality and nutritious treats has grown exponentially in recent years. If you own a pet store or sell pet food, then the key to success lies in piquing the interest of these potential customers. You need to quickly capture their attention so that they will want to enter your store and make a purchase.

A commercial display freezer can be used to display some of your best products. It will increase the visibility of your products in order to convert more prospective clients into actual paying customers.

Here, our focus will be on how you can use display freezers to increase sales in your pet store.

Good Marketing Tool

You need marketing strategies that are effective in order to boost sales and retain clients. The demand for top of the line display freezers has grown in recent years, as they serve as a highly effective marketing tool for many different retailers, including pet store owners.



Add your most prominent pet food items in your display freezer and place it near the entrance of your store. If that is possible or practical, you can also try to place it near an outward facing window.

Positioning your display freezer in these places greatly increases the chances that it will grab the attention of consumers passing by your store, encourage them to come inside for a closer look, and help boost your sales over time.

Food Safety

If you want your clients to keep coming back for more, the products that you sell them need to be of the highest quality. No caring pet owner wants to buy food that looks substandard or old. High-quality food can only be provided if the food is stored safely in the right conditions.

Perishable food items are vulnerable to decaying quickly if not refrigerated, so store them properly in order to preserve them for longer. Storing your pet treats in a display freezer essentially serves two important purposes for your customers.

The first purpose is that your tasty treats will maintain their premium quality and texture for much longer. The customers’ petor pets will love it, and the owner noticing this will choose to buy your pet food more often.

The second purpose is that your customers will be able to see that you care about the quality and safety of your pet food. This care you put into your products will not go unnoticed, in fact, it will demonstrate to caring pet owners that you are worthy of their time and business.



An added benefit for your store is that it saves you money by cutting down on your food waste. The longer your pet food lasts, the less restocking you need to do.

Visibility is the Key

Without visibility, having the best products in the market will not amount to much. You can have quality products, but if you do not market them properly then no one will even be aware that they exist. Prominently displaying varieties of pet food will increase sales and generate more traffic into your store.

Visibility is a crucial element if you want to attract new customers to your store, especially if you have to deal with competitors nearby your location.

Better Organization

A commercial display freezer will help ensure that all of your food items are tidy and well organized. You may need to quickly access certain items in order to sell them to customers who are in a hurry.

Time is of the essence, as time equals money. You also need to make sure that items do not become crushed, hidden, or lost, so having a state of the art commercial display freezer can help meet your organizational needs.

How Commercial Display Freezers Boost Sales

Your perishable pet food items will maintain their freshness and nutrition when you purchase a leading edge commercial display freezer. You need your items to not only look their best but also taste their best, while not losing any of their nutritional value in the process.

Humans are visual creatures, but they are also bombarded with thousands of images on a daily basis. If you want to stand out then you need to purchase a beautiful commercial display freezer and highlight the items that you really want to sell.

Your display freezer should also be well-lit, as high quality lighting will attract the attention of your customers, which will translate to increased sales.

Most display freezers are also made with tempered glass. Tempered glass is elegant and beautiful, allowing the items that are stored within your freezer to really pop. Tempered glass is also very durable, so you will likely not have to worry about any accidents in the future.

Most display freezers are also made with stainless steel. Stainless steel is very hygienic, durable, and also easy to clean. Less time cleaning and less maintenance will translate to more time spent marketing and selling your pet store products.

They are also easy to replenish. As such, when certain hot ticket items are running low you will be quickly able to notice the drop in stock. Replenish popular items quickly in order to generate a steady revenue stream.



If you want to learn more about commercial freezers or look at exact unit models you can click here.

Go Big…

Pet food retailers are a dime a dozen. With possibly hundreds of pet food retailers to compete with you really need to make your pet store stand out. The pet food that you provide must be fresh, clean, healthy, and delicious in order to give you a serious edge over your competitors.

If you want to create a raw food area in your pet store then you will need to set some room aside in order to install a cutting edge commercial display freezer. There are many different models, sizes, and styles to choose from in order to meet your discerning needs