“Dinky One” – New Dating Site For Men With Small Packages

There’s literally a dating site for everyone and every category of people these days. “Dinky One”, the latest dating site to hit the scene, caters to people with small packages. It is a site for people with small penises and those who are fond of them.

Founder of the site, David Minns is hopeful that it breaks the pressures that media and adult sites put on men. “Some men are big, some average and some below average”, he said.

“Dinky One lets smaller men date people outside their circle of friends with the safety that everyone using the site is fully aware of. Members can focus on shared interests and get on with dating,” he added.

Dinky One reportedly received about 27,000 users when it launched just yesterday, and the site has apparently already garnered 5,000 more. Apparently, guys don’t shy away to register since there are a lot of women and gay men who just prefer a smaller penis for comfort reasons.