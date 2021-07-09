Why You Need to Digitize Your Documents 

The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable impact on the productive environment not only locally, but also globally. Given the current market conditions, companies need to optimize their processes as much as possible to stay competitive, which also means lowering costs and optimizing resource management. Thus, the digitization of documents stands as a path towards business evolution.

Such is the impact of digitization that, in 2018, 75% of US companies had already started their path towards digital conversion. This, of course, accounts for a productive environment that has already taken action on the matter, forcing companies that have not done so to join this trend if they want to remain competitive.

What is digitization?

The digitization process of a company involves the integration of virtual applications, resources and tools that allow streamlining procedures, saving time and energy. The objective is to convert physical processes into digital ones, a change for which it is necessary to involve all the members of an organization to avoid errors or confusion. After all, not all workers have the same level of knowledge in technological tools.

What is document digitization?

Added to the aforementioned consequences of digitization are substantial savings in space and a positive environmental impact, since the use of tons of paper is avoided. The above, thanks to the digitization of documents, a process that consists of transforming physical records into virtual ones.

The digitization process of a company entails the adoption of tools that allow to bring to the digital environment procedures that were traditionally done in person or in physical format. In this sense, the use of the electronic signature to replace the physical one is key when it comes to streamlining commercial and legal procedures. In addition, it is worth noting that documents signed electronically have the same validity and produce the same effects as those issued in writing.

Digitizing documents is a practice known by many office workers, because it involves bringing the relevant papers of the organization into the digital world, such as invoices, tickets, purchase orders stamped as delivered or received, orders, reports, letters, among others.

It is a practice that has been gaining more and more ground and that promises that there will be no going back, although we could never assume that we must completely abandon the old practices.

Why should I digitize my paper documents?

Documents in paper form are the traditional form of human way of documenting important things in their lives but “the format” has many limitations as well as risks that come with it. Loss of documents and document damage are two forms of risk that commonly occur in paper documents.

Digitizing the documents will give you certain advantages and improvements within your work environment, here are 4 super important reasons why you should start the process right now.

Preserving and securing original documents: It is then a matter of carrying out the distinctive paper documents to a scanner type machine so that each one of these can be transferred to the PC program.

Easy access: By having to be in front of all the information from a single point and with access through one click, it will be much easier and more convenient to access everything from the same place and not just one person, but several users. That will make the information totally free for all.

Feasibility with the environment: as we know the sheets of paper come from the trees, so if we reduce the use of paper, then we will be contributing to the environment.

Easy location: All the information will not only be available to several users but will also be arranged in the same place, for which it will be called centralization of the information, thus generating security and feasibility at the system level.

More words, less words is a simple process that will help in the performance of work tasks, optimizing your activities and achieving effectiveness in all the rest of the development.

Some additional info:

If we are going to scan documents to carry out procedures, this is the simplest operation. We only have to bear in mind that there are no elements that are illegible or photographs, such as those of the DNI, that are not clearly appreciated. Well that could make the copy invalid. If we are going to digitize a certain number of papers to carry out a procedure, it is advisable to carry out a few minimum preparations. The first of these is to have a table that is clear at hand. If the document is printed on white paper, the ideal is to place a background that generates a certain contrast. For example a black cardboard. This will make the application we use work faster and more accurately, avoiding having to manually adjust the paper limits from the app.

It is also important that we do the scanning in a well-lit environment. If we work in low light, the document will lose definition and the application will also have more difficulties detecting the margins of the document. You can use flash or the continuous led light of the phone, at least as long as they do not produce reflections due to the type of paper we digitize.

But the best thing is to work in daylight, something that is achieved by standing near a window. Although if the light is very intense we must try to prevent other objects from casting shadows on the document. Something that in general should not be very difficult to avoid. In the case of scanning images with artificial light, it is better if it does not have a warm tonality. Especially in the case of documents where color is of some importance. It is also important to try to keep the lens of the phone’s camera clean.

