Digital Marketing Trends You Should Follow

The end of 2019 is near, and those who are in the marketing business are already thinking about the campaigns that await them in the next year. If you want to have an advantage over your competition, you have to be trending and know what’s going on. Many are wondering whether to continue with the same strategies or to make some changes? Here are some trends digital marketing you can start implementing right now.

Personalized content

Approximately, half of the B2B customers are relying on content. Web content is the king! Moreover, 47% of them choose to review content before deciding to hire sales team representatives. The content is the one that gives the heartbeat to a marketing campaign. As digital marketing matures, the same is happening with the content. Personalization became one of the most important factors in creating content. It is special addressing customers, tailored to their needs. That is why we always have to define the target group well and know their habits and desires. We simply have to go into every corner of their lives to create content that “sells”.

SEO & Content – Two Bodies, One Soul

Research shows that 97% of digital marketers believe that SEO and content have merged into one function. So two bodies and one soul. Combining these two “bodies”, we generate three key points: interaction, engagement and increased traffic.

Social Media Marketing – Determine Focus

In the coming years, digital marketing experts are projected to turn more towards social networks, as a result, amount of money that will be spent on social media will go up. The key to this expansion is seeing the world from a customer perspective. Do we want our brand message to come to those who are interested in it? Of course! That is why, during 2019, the focus was on defining the budget and getting the message right where it needs to be. If you want to maximize your chances for business success, you can turn to some innovative solutions provided by professionals. For more info, click here…

Video – Digital Marketing Star

Digital marketing experts estimate that one minute of video content is equivalent to one million words. The video will only mark the future and directions of digital marketing. Research shows that by 2020, they will account for almost 90% of total Internet traffic.

Mobile Marketing

Investments in mobile marketing in recent years have been at an enviable level. It is expected that by 2020, investment in this type of marketing will double.

Digital advertising

If you haven’t been involved with digital advertising by now, next year is the right time! Since it is stated that budgets will increase for social networks advertising, this applies to every digital platform. How will you know what is the right platform for your advertising? Research which networks contain your target audience and schedule your budget. Also, consider which network requires your special attention. You might be surprised!

The past must not be a mainstay

The world of Internet marketing is changing very fast. Therefore, do not rely solely on past trends. If you haven’t started planning, do it today and develop a strategy for the next year where your digital marketing will shine.