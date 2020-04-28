4 Digital Marketing Tips to Stay Ahead of Your Competitors in 2020

Businesses today are in a constant battle with their competitors for audience attention. The only way of coming out on top in this battle is to invest heavily in your digital marketing. Below are 4 digital marketing tips to help your business stay one step ahead of the competition at all times.

Know Your Limits

A common mistake that is specifically made by small businesses with regards to their digital marketing is trying to take on more than they are capable of. Any modern digital marketing strategy should be multifaceted and should incorporate a variety of different techniques and approaches. However, a digital marketing strategy that is too broad and scattergun-like in its approach is going to end up spreading resources too thin for them to be effective.

It is vital that you understand exactly what your strengths and weaknesses are, both in terms of your business as a whole and in terms of whoever is running your digital marketing strategy. Without a realistic picture of what you can and can’t do, you will inevitably find yourself stumbling down blind alleyways and chasing leads that are never going to pan out.

Nowhere is this more evident than with social media marketing. While social media platforms have tremendous potential power to a digital marketer, they can also ultimately be their undoing. If you are trying to launch a marketing campaign on a social media platform that you have no previous experience with, it is very unlikely that you are going to be able to strike the gold you are looking for. Instead of stumbling around in the dark, you should focus on social media platforms that you have experience with and, if it is necessary to expand on to a new platform, a digital marketer who has previous experience with that platform.

Get the Right Software on Your Side

If you are overseeing an email marketing campaign, a social media marketing campaign, or any other digital marketing campaign, having the right software on your side will prove an enormous help in managing it effectively. In fact, not having the right software on hand is what holds many businesses back when it comes to their digital marketing. It is hard to overstate the difference between a digital marketing team that has all the right software and tools in place, and understands how to use them properly, and a digital marketing team that is trying to maintain efficiency without the benefit of the right tools for doing so.

You don’t necessarily need to spend a huge amount of money in order to secure the right software for your business. In fact, for many businesses, there are free and open-source software options that can perform just as well as their premium competitors. The right software for your business will depend on a variety of factors – price should only be one small part of the equation.

For example, this article on Sendinblue is a great place to start if you want to compare email marketing services. Note that while you can pay extra for premium features with some providers, there are also free options that can offer similar functionality. Make sure you consider your software options carefully before you commit to a particular provider.

Finding the Right Influencer

Influencers are currently some of the most important people in the digital marketing landscape. Love them or loath them, influencers are now a critical part of the overall infrastructure, and they aren’t going away any time soon. However, if you want to benefit from influencer marketing, then it is no good simply jumping into bed with the first influencer that you come across. In order to get the most out of influencer marketing, you need to find the right influencers in your niche.

There are very few influencers who have such universal appeal that they can be reliably used to market any product or service. You will also generally find that these unicorn influencers are so busy with offers that they don’t have time to develop a meaningful long-term relationship with any single marketer.

It is much better to take your time and work out exactly which influencers are going to be best for you and your audience. Trying to promote yourself through the wrong influencer isn’t just ineffective; it is ultimately going to cost you time and money that few businesses can afford to be throwing away.

Don’t Overcomplicate Things

Effective digital marketing techniques out there are also among the simplest. A fantastic example of this is email marketing, which we touched upon earlier. Sending out even thousands of emails to your subscribers doesn’t cost anything – it is one of the most cost-efficient ways of getting your message out there. If you can achieve your objectives via email marketing or other simple and cheap techniques, there is no sense in breaking the bank in pursuit of more complicated schemes.

Digital marketing is essential for any business today that maintains an online presence – which is just about every business there is. Instead of playing catch-up with your competitors, stick to the advice above to stay one step ahead of them at all times.