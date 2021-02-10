Digital Marketing for Casinos in 2021

In the online casino industry, the competition is fierce, and the market is tough to get into. While it’s one of the most competitive sectors, using the right marketing techniques, it’s entirely possible to get a piece of the pie. With our highly digitalised society, digital marketing is perhaps the most effective way of promoting your services. It’s undoubtedly a long-term strategy that doesn’t bring instant results, but it’s totally worth it. Rest assured, your competitors in the form of other casinos use digital marketing to their advantage, too.

There lies a whole mountain of potential in digital marketing. Especially now, when the global online traffic is skyrocketing due to the pandemic, it’s incredibly effective. With industries such as online casinos, one has to commit fully to digital marketing if they want to see satisfactory results.

Here are some tips by lvbet.com that will help give you an idea of how you should start digital casino marketing.

Set a buyer persona

A buyer persona, or in this case, the gambler persona, is a way of describing your average gambler. It’s an essential part of any digital marketing strategy. A gambler persona helps you understand who your customer is, their needs, goals, expectations, and other characteristics. Basically, who the members of your target audience are. There are plenty of personas in online gambling. The most common ones include:

The lowballers – players who are on a budget, the main incentive for them are free bonuses upon deposits. They mostly play games with low house edge such as blackjack.

Goodtime gamblers – these players focus mostly on how entertaining the session was. Here, winnings are only a bonus. Their point of interest is mainly the social aspect of gambling, which can be provided via live dealers.

The high-rollers – players who don’t care too much about money. They go for high wagers because they get far more entertainment from gambling. Rather than focusing on free bonuses, their idea of gambling revolves around functionality, ease of use, VIP benefits, social aspects, and fun.

Now, these are not the only personas you can encounter. I listed some of them just to give you an idea of what they might look like.

Create a professional-looking and user-friendly website

Looks do matter, and having a highly-functional website is a must with online casinos. Make sure that it’s good-looking, designed by professionals, well-optimised and user-friendly. Registering and jumping into gaming should feel like a breeze. You don’t want your customers meandering about the website. If they decide to visit you, almost always their intent is to play.

Nowadays, with the abundance of mobile gambling, a mobile app is a must-have as well. Make sure that it’s functional on any device, well-optimised and positioned in app stores. Using software provided by a trustworthy company such as Microgaming or NetEnt is another vital aspect. Your landing pages should be well-made, as well. The sole purpose of a landing page is to convert your visitor into a customer. For this reason, one of the rules of thumb of landing page creation is the lack of distractions apart from a Call To Action (CTA).

Provide them with all of the information they need, too. Your licensing, policies, and regulations should be readily accessible. That way, you can ensure that you come across as trustworthy. Another thing that is worth implementing is a blog.

Focus on content marketing

Blogs can be a great way of promoting your website in terms of SEO (Search Engine Optimization). A blog is a must-have if you want to position yourself high in the search results. You can only fit so much content into your homepage and game descriptions. Highly informative, well-optimised content is the way to go. Apart from guide-like content, you can go for writing about news in the casino industry. Statistics, strategies and psychology are also some good topics you could write about.

But your blog is not the only place you should write content for. There are websites in the casino industry that allow guest posting. By writing great content, you can publish it on one of such websites, gaining a precious backlink and reaching a broader audience. Frequent posts on both your blog and such websites also make your customers feel like you’re active, developing business.

Another way of making yourself far more visible that’s connected with Google are paid advertisements. Pay Per Click (PPC), a part of Search Engine Marketing (SEM) is a great way of achieving website traffic growth, especially in the beginning. The prices are staggering, though, as casinos are extremely competitive.

Go for social media marketing

Writing content is certainly not the end here. You’ll need to promote it somehow, and social media are here to help you. Because so many people use them, it’s by far the easiest way of reaching and acquiring your customers. Whether you choose to share your article on your public profiles, launch a giveaway or market promotions, it’s an efficient way of reaching thousands of people via the social media platforms.

You’ll need to do some digging, though. Look for influencers, discussions, and most popular hashtags, and contribute. You could go for social listening to help you find both your business’s mentions and the most significant hashtags way easier. Nowadays, social media marketing is one of the essential elements of a casino marketing strategy.

Start an email newsletter

Email newsletters are a great way of informing your already-acquired customers of promotions, events, and just generally staying in touch. That way, you can make it far more likely for your customers to remain engaged with your casino. All you need here is an email database to collect email addresses from your customers and management software. They’re mostly pretty cheap, and apps like Hubspot offer lots of functionalities.

Of course, you can also personalise the emails based on your buyer persona to receive emails that are tailored to their needs. That’s why it’s crucial for you to gather as much data about your clients as possible. Again, in the newsletter, you can cover a variety of topics. Whether you’re promoting your blog posts, offer discounts, or write general news about your platform, newsletters are a cheap way of reaching out.

Incorporate bitcoin

Make sure that you have various ways of payment. People favour different deposit methods, and you should guarantee that all of them are available. Recently, there has been a boom of bitcoin payment in online casinos. Blockchain technology ensures better security and total anonymity, which gamblers often appreciate. To incentivise them to use bitcoin payment, you can implement some bonuses. It’s a common practice among online casinos. Bitcoin transactions are free, too, so your customers avoid any banking fees.

Because it’s getting increasingly popular, bitcoin payment is definitely something you should take a look at. It’s reasonably easy to implement, and there are plenty of benefits. Being versatile in terms of payment methods is vital for your online casino to be successful in the sea of competition.