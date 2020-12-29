How The Digital Age has Changed The Way Music is Made in 2021

The age of digital technology has done wonders for many industries, but it seems that the one to benefit the most is by far the entertainment industry as a whole. Audio and video materials of all sorts have truly enjoyed a period of transformation and revival over the last decade or so. That is not to say that before that they were non-existent, but they were surely vastly different from anything we have today.

Modern technologies and the widespread use of the Internet to most corners of the globe has allowed the music industry in particular to become bigger than ever. In the article at hand we are going to explore just how the digital age has changed the way music is made and how it made it easier and more accessible. If you wish to find out more about new tech and trends in music, make sure to check out Easysplitter.com, an innovative app that lets you separate your music and split the vocals, instrumentals, bass, and drums from each other.

Social Media Platforms

From Instagram and YouTube to TikTok and SoundCloud, web platforms and social media apps have opened a new market for young and talented people worldwide. With a few simple clicks and with a free account opened on one of these great services, anyone can share their talent and skills with the world and become famous and successful. With a little bit of hard work and dedication, as well as a touch of creativity and design, numerous ordinary people have popular social media to thank for their fame and riches.

YouTube, as the leading video sharing and video making platform in the world gets thousands of gigabytes of new data uploaded every hour. Singers, music producers, and musicians share videos of their performances and covers every day. People watch them, and if they stand out on the ever-competing scene, they have a chance at a life-changing experience. Similarly, the popular website SoundCloud is responsible for many popular pop and rap stars making it big in Hollywood. All they had was a dream and a passion for music, which they turned into their initial releases the right people heard, and the rest was history.

Nobody will give you anything for free in this world, and young artists know it. That is why more and more of them are realizing the appeal and possibilities of modern platforms, using them extensively to their advantage and making beautiful music content for all generations and all types of audience. WIth the further rise of digital tech, there is no saying what is in store next for us as a species.

Piracy Helped

Despite this sounding weird at first, piracy of audio content has actually made artists and producers to pick and choose whom to trust, where and how to record, and with what other companies and individuals to collaborate with. While it is very hard to put a definitive stop to the pirating of protected material in the digital age where anyone may attempt to steal others’ intellectual property, this has also made singers and musicians aware of the issue.

They in turn moved to numerous different mediums and started releasing their work simultaneously on each one, allowing more people to purchase and/or download their songs. Combined with a plethora of music streaming platforms like iTunes, SoundCloud, Deezer, YouTube Music, and Spotify, fans have learned to appreciate the work their favorite singers put out more than before.

Modern Studios and Equipment

If you ever had the pleasure of seeing a modern music studio, you probably have a good idea why the music industry is so big at the moment. All of the equipment that goes into turning a regular studio to a modern, 21st century production center is often hard to grasp. The new kinds of headphones, microphones, audio interfaces, studio monitors, cables, digital converters, power supplies, and speakers make you feel like you have just stepped into the future. With so much expensive gear it is easier for the already experienced producers and DJs to cook up hits with guaranteed success waiting for them in the world.

Not only that, but less expensive and more general music gear has also become better and more useful. There are stories of popular songs being made within a few days, outside of the studio. An average laptop could be all you need to produce a great beat on one of the many music programs, after which you can use a high-quality microphone that attaches to anything nowadays for the singer to sing over it. Voila! You have a new song.

Basically, the whole ordeal has become easier whether you are a serious production house that has some of the world’s biggest stars signed to multi-million dollar deals, or an independent amateur producer and a music enthusiast looking to make it big. There are now devices and gadgets that can make an average room into a full-fledged studio in no time, turning your dream into a reality. It is up to you what you will do with all of that from that point on.

Connection with the Fans

Last but not least, we have to mention how the inclusion of fans into the whole process has benefited the industry too. To do that, we go back to social media and music streaming applications. Nowadays, it is rather easy and relatively possible to get an actual response from your favorite artist on the web. If you are lucky enough, they will answer your comment on Instagram or YouTube, they will answer your question in a live video, or at least someone else’s questions that is exactly like yours. Stars are now connected with their fans through the web and it has granted everyone loads of benefits. We now feel closer to them and it is almost like we know them personally.

This is crucial in business in today’s world, because inclusion and positivity have never been more important. Best of all, the stars themselves do not mind it one bit and many of them found new ways to interact with their respective fan bases, for example by opening separate YouTube accounts or by streaming on Twitch. This does not directly influence how music is made, but makes it more than clear that the digital age has brought countless positives to music as an art. Everyone can become someone, but you can also get in touch and support those who are someone already much more easily.