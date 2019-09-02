Different Ways to Travel Across Maui

The best way to travel around Maui is usually by car, especially if you are planning to explore large swaths of the island. Maui has a fair number of the good roadway, so finding your way around shouldn’t prove too difficult. There is also a variety of public transportation options – including hotel shuttles and bus system – but you can’t depend on these if you are planning a wide exploration Maui.

You can easily rent yourself a set of the wheel when you arrive at Maui’s main flight terminal at the Kahului Airport which is located on the island’s northern coast in Central Maui. There are also two other airports on Maui: the Hana Airport located in East Maui and the Kapalua Airport on the north coast of West Maui. There are direct flights to Kahului from mainland airports, but both Hana and Kapalua are often only used for inter-island transfers.

Car

Renting a car is probably the best option if you want to see more than just your hotel and the beach in Maui. Like in a lot of other states, Hawaii requires you to be at least 25 years old to be able to rent a vehicle. Also, you should probably get yourself collision insurance if your personal car insurance does not cover you. Although the island features good highways, some local routes can be labeled Hawaiian, which can be confusing for people who are looking to get off the off-road. You may want to get a car with a GPS to help you find your way around Maui. Also, if you are coming from a country with busier roads, you should suppress your road rage emotion and tone down on the horns, since Hawaiians only use their horns for imminent danger.

Bus

12 public bus routes are spanning the south, west and central parts of Maui. The Nos. 40, 35, 23, 10, 6, 5, 2 and 1 all originate in Kahului, going through the surrounding areas, as well as points west-east and south. You will also find six lines operating along the western and southern coasts, but the westernmost point visited by a bus is Makawao. (If you want to reach eastern points of Maui, you will need to rent a car. A day pass will cost you around $4, while a single ride will cost you $2. Buses run every day of the week starting around 5:00 a.m and ending around 11:30 p.m.

Taxi

You will see more taxis at the airport then you will see around the whole island. However, if you need a car, the hole can call one that will take you to a shopping area, attraction or a restaurant. Although, you should probably avoid relying on cabs for long-distance travel since the standard rate is about $3 per mile, which is a lot. You can also use the ride-sharing service Uber.

Shuttle

A lot of resorts and hotels, especially in the more populated areas – offer free shuttle services to and from the airport or any nearby attraction or shopping areas.