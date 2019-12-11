Different Ways That You Can Use Your Cryptocurrencies

The use of cryptocurrencies is becoming more and more popular when it comes to transacting online. Indeed, the main reason why cryptocurrencies exist is to help people or consumers make online transactions smoothly and efficiently.

Bitcoin is the first one that became available to the public in 2009. It has come a long way since then as the majority of the people who transact with cryptos now use Bitcoin. Bitcoin is now labeled as the father of all cryptocurrencies.

In 2009, a Bitcoin was only valued at less than a dollar Today, a Bitcoin is now worth over 7,000 US dollars. This amount isn’t even the highest value it has reached ever since it existed. It was in 2017 when Bitcoin made a lot of noise online because of its value.

At some point in 2017, a Bitcoin was valued around 20,000 US dollars. Because of this, many people suddenly took notice of the potential that cryptocurrencies have. During this time, active Bitcoin accounts blew up, and many businesses and industries suddenly included Bitcoin and other crypto values as a mode of payment and transaction.

Now, even if the value of Bitcoin today is a bit far from how much it was in 2017, many still see that it could again exceed the amount it had then soon. They are just really seen as the future of online transactions and many other industries and businesses.

Aside from Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies have become accessible to many. Some of them are Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Doge, and Ripple. There could be hundreds of cryptocurrencies out there, as it’s pretty easy to create one. The real struggle of keeping the cryptocurrency is in the transactions and, of course, the number of users.

With the growing population of cryptocurrency users, there are now many ways that you can spend it. Initially, Bitcoin was only used for trades, but that’s not just it today. The very first commercial transaction made with this was a purchase with Papa John’s Pizza. Aside from buying food with cryptos, here are some other ways that you can use it if you already have Bitcoin or different crypto values in your digital wallet.

Travel in style and with convenience

Traveling can be very costly, and this is why it should be planned accordingly. When you want to travel on a budget, you may want to consider doing this with cryptocurrencies. You can now purchase flight seats and even a cruise vacation with them.

Once you reach your destination, you can also pay for accommodations and other things with this. The main benefit of using cryptocurrencies when traveling is that travel deals are typically cheaper than when you’re using cash or fiat currencies. You can also avoid the hassle of having to exchange your fiat currencies if you’re traveling to a different country. Overall, you can dodge fees that can easily blow up when you’re transacting outside the country.

Try your luck in gambling online

One of the industries that have been positively affected by cryptocurrencies is the worldwide gambling market. There are now many Bitcoin casino sites that also accept Litecoin, Ripple, and other ones out there. There is simply a rise in crypto-gambling, and this is because of its many benefits.

The use of cryptocurrencies in gambling is beneficial to both players and casino operators. For the operators, they can save money from having to pay third-party services to process transactions with their customers. It’s also faster to get an online casino up and running if crypto values will be the mode of operation.

Typically, it takes two or even three months before an online casino goes live with cash payments. However, for crypto-gambling sites, it would only take less than a month. That is why more online casinos are now transacting with cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, gamblers or players can enjoy many benefits when it comes to using cryptocurrencies to gamble. Most crypto-gambling sites offer way more generous deals, promos, and bonuses to players compared to traditional online casinos. Odds are also usually better with this because of how many online casinos are saving up with this.

Crypto-gambling is seen as the future of the global gambling industry because of its many benefits, and this is also why promos are better with this. Casino operators say 24casino.com is merely trying to get more people to use cryptocurrencies.

Aside from these, the use of cryptocurrencies can also protect a person’s identity and banking information. Anonymity is one of the main reasons why gamblers prefer using Bitcoin and other crypto values when playing on online casinos. It helps them transact online safely.

Anonymously donate to charities

Speaking of anonymity, another great way to use your cryptocurrencies is to donate and support charities. Wherever you are in the world, cryptos make donating to international charities easier.

Charities like Red Cross and Green Peace now accepting cryptocurrencies donations. That is a great way to donate anonymously if that’s your thing.

Keep it!

Lastly, if you don’t feel like doing anything with your cryptos yet, then that’s fine! Keeping your Bitcoin or other cryptos is still an ideal thing to do.

You never know when the value of these cryptos can increase once again. Your Bitcoin can cost more than 7000 US dollars soon