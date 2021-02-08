How To Play the Different Types of Video Poker – 2021 Guide

Video Poker is among the most popular casino games among gamblers across the world. It is a fixed-odds, five-card draw game that can be found at online casinos like PlatinCasino.com/ie/home.html. People often refer to Video poker as poker slots. However, unlike slots, Video Poker comes with a skill element that must be applied during gameplay.

The best thing about Video Poker is that it has very low house advantage. In fact, some games may not have a house advantage at all. Additionally, if you look around keenly, you’re likely to find games paying over 100%, making it one of the top casino games to play.

Video Poker Games

There are many types of video poker games. Below are some of the most common variations you can find at online casinos.

Jacks or Better

This is the simplest type of Video Poker. It offers attractive payouts of up to 99.54%, but lower paying games are also available. The hand that pays the least payout is a pair of Kings, Aces, Jacks, or Queens. This hand is evenly paid out, meaning that if you get it when the draw ends, you’ll win an award that’s equal to your stake.

Deuces Wild

This Video Poker game uses one 52-card deck. The best thing is that all Twos and Deuces serve as Wilds. You can use these wild cards to replace any of the cards that have been dealt thereby completing a winning hand. The highest paying hand is a Royal Flush followed by Four Deuces.

Bonus poker

This Video Poker game offers big payouts for hands that come with Four of a Kind cards. The lowest paying hand is made up two Jacks with the other cards being ranked in the traditional order. It offers payouts of up to 99.17 %.

Joker Poker

Here, the joker card serves as the wild card of the game. To receive a payout, you will need to get 2 kings or better. When you utilize a good strategy, you can get returns of up to 100.64%.

Video Poker Guide: How to Play

Learning and playing video poker is quite easy. This is especially when you think about the slight advantage that you can gain over the casino. The game begins when you are dealt five cards immediately after placing your wager.

After you have examined your cards, you will then decide how many cards you wish to retain and discard. You can choose to retain all of them, some, or none at all. You can accomplish this by clicking the button corresponding to each individual card on the game’s interface.

Once you have made your decision, the other cards will be discarded, and some replacements dealt to you. This marks the end of the game with the computer determining the total value of your hand and issuing a payout appropriately. Getting a stronger hand means receiving a bigger payout. The royal flush usually amounts to the biggest prize in many Video Poker games.

Bonuses in Video Poker

Some video poker games come with bonuses, especially those played with multiple hands. They include Bonus Poker and Bonus Poker Deluxe. When looking for bonuses, always play these types of games. Here are some of the most common Video Poker Bonuses offered by online casinos.

No Deposit Video Poker Bonus

As the name suggests, you do not need to make any real-money deposit to get this bonus. All you need to do is to sign up and then log into your casino account to enjoy the bonus. You will find that your account is automatically credited with the bonus amount that was on offer.

First Deposit Video Poker Bonus

This kind of bonus needs a first deposit before you can enjoy it. Typically, the bonus amount is quite higher than the real money deposit. It also offers more free money compared to the No-Deposit Bonus. Many online casinos offer the deposit bonus in order to attract new players. You can use the free money alongside additional perks to extend your gameplay.

How to Win at Video Poker: Strategies and Jackpots

Strategies

Employing a proper strategy can make a big difference when playing Video Poker. While the game offers a fair payback percentage, you can completely erase the house advantage when you follow a good strategy once you’re dealt your cards.

Firstly, always keep in mind that payouts will be better if you place the maximum bet. If you cannot afford it, try looking for a game that has a lower coin denomination. This way, you will be able to bet 5 coins on each hand without damaging your bankroll.

Secondly, always choose 9/6 full play games. Most of the time, online casinos provide different pay tables for different games. Therefore, if you are playing for example Jacks or Better, go for a game that pays 6-1 on a flush and 9-1 on a full house.

That said, a strategy can take you far, so it’s important to include it into your gameplay. However, always choose one that works for you and stick to it.

Jackpots

Some Video Poker games such as the progressive variation come with big jackpots. In these games, the winning hand doesn’t award a fixed payout, but a jackpot that keeps on increasing. A jackpot also happens when several video poker machines are connected in a network with a percentage of each bet placed being added into it. The winning combination in a Jackpot can be a Royal Flush, Four of a Kind, or a Straight Flush.

Conclusion

Video poker games continue to be massively popular at online casinos. They are quite easy to play and that’s why they appeal to many players all over the world. Just like other skill casino games, Video Poker needs some effective strategy in order to beat the house edge. However, once you’ve learnt the ropes, you will definitely reap the fruits. If you have been thinking of playing a thrilling card game, check out Video Poker.