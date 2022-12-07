What Are The Different Types Of Online Casino Slots Available?

If you are an online casino player, to win in the games, you will need to have enough information about the slots available in the market. Here we have discussed various types of online slots available so that you can choose the right one for you. There are three basic slots available on online gambling platforms that are mentioned here.

Classic slots or three reel slot

It is one of the most common types of slots that you can find on several online gambling platforms. This slot is preferred by many gamblers playing online as it is faster than others. Remember that the variance of this kind of slot is extremely high, which means that you will either win big or lose everything you have. So, It is wise to understand this slot properly before starting to play. This slot is easily available in traditional mechanical slot machines as well. It is comparatively easier to understand, and even new players can understand the rules of this slot. It is not only extremely simple to play but also exciting and engaging.

Five-reel slots

It can also be considered a video slot. It is the most common slot in online casino platforms nowadays, and you can find it everywhere. They are completely digital, and to activate this kind of slot, players only need to press a button. They are more advanced than classic slots and also suitable for online casino platforms. They come with attractive graphics and sounds that keep players engaged with the game. Players playing on this kind of slot can have an advanced and improvised gaming experience. This kind of slot offers more play lines which increase players’ odds of winning. It means that the chances of winning are more with five reel slots than with three reel slots. This kind of slot also offers a higher jackpot.

Six- and seven-reel slots

Six- and seven-reel online slots are challenging the traditional three-reel slot. They mostly follow the same grid structure, meaning 6×3 and 7×3 setups. More reels mean that players can create longer matches. When you combine a six- or seven-reel with features like re-spins or wild symbol stacks, it can make for an exciting experience.

Thanks to the six- and seven-reel slots that go beyond the most common three-reel structures, there is a better chance of having three or more scatter symbols show up and trigger free spins mode.

Progressive slots

It is another popular type of slot that is also known as a progressive jackpot slot. This slot has several advantages with a single disadvantage. To qualify for this kind of slot, you will need to play with a maximum wager. It is the reason why players need to remember that they will be making a greater investment while playing this kind of slot game. Whenever players make a maximum wager, a part of their wager gets into the jackpot. It means that the jackpot gets created by the contributions offered by players playing at that specific time.

Usually, betting platforms come with makers that will show you the total amount of progressive jackpot accumulated with the progressive slots. They can feature both three or five-reels. This kind of slot is extremely engaging and entertaining. Usually, online casinos connect slot machines to contribute to a great progressive jackpot. Remember that the odds of winning are really low in this case, as there are hundreds or thousands of players playing at the same time.

I-slots or Interactive slots

I-slots are rapidly becoming one of the most popular types of slot games available. With their multi-pay lines and multi-reels, they offer a different type of gameplay than traditional online slots. By harnessing the features of modern computing devices, i-slots give players the power to control their destinies and expand the story as they play.

Interactive slots allow for the spinning of different reel combinations or participation in a game-advancing adventure. In other words, it acts like an entertaining video game that players who are accustomed to online gaming will find easy to learn. This type of game gives you a fighting chance to walk away with some extra cash in your pocket. Unlike regular slots that are mostly games of chance, i-slots let you use your skills to improve your odds of making a profit.

3D Slots

3D slot machines are designed to provide graphics that look like the screen is in 3D. You don’t need special glasses, as you would for a movie, to see the full effect. The game designers hope for something that rivals that experience– making on-screen action appear real.

With the help of modern technology, game developers can create games with much more than just flat reels on a screen. Utilizing 3D models creates a more immersive and enjoyable atmosphere that will take your gaming to the next level.

With many different game themes and mechanics, you’re bound to find a slot machine perfect for you. They are often based on familiar pop-culture icons, such as movies or TV shows. Many players appreciate being able to see cut scenes from their favourite titles among the credits.

Better 3D games studios include Betsoft, IGT, Microgaming, NetEnt, Thunderkick and Yggdrasil.

VR Slots

The newest type of slot in the iGaming industry is VR slots. Even though these games are still fairly new, they’re the logical next step in online gambling.

Traditional slots have players sitting in front of a computer, clicking a button to spin. VR slots allow players to enter the game’s world and interact with it, rather than simply being observers.

Some people think VR will never take off in the world of slots, but no reason has to be true. Developers just need to get creative and come up with ways to animate players and make it worth their while to invest in the gear required to enjoy this type of gaming. Casino game creators are quite good at coming up with new ideas that get players more involved.

Ending words

Although it’s helpful to understand the basics of slots when playing at online casinos, trying out new slot games can give you an advantage to learn more about the game.