Shopping for Seed? The Different Types of Grass Seed You Need To Know About

A healthy and thriving yard yields countless benefits that directly impact your home and the environment alike. High-quality grass will enhance the appearance of your property, improve the quality of the air, and protect the soil.

If you’re interested in planting grass on your lawn, you will have a wide selection of grass seeds to choose from when partnering with retailers like Nature’s Seed. Read on to learn about some of the most popular grass seed varieties.

Zoysia grass seed

Zoysia grass is a bright green grass with a coarse leaf structure. A lawn with zoysia grass will appear lush and dense if well maintained. This variety of grass tends to turn brown or yellow during the winter but will still retain its vibrant green color during the warmer monhs.

This type of grass usually grows best in a warm climate with sandy soil. For this reason, zoysia grass is a good choice in the southeastern region of the United States. Zoysia grass has deep roots, so it may take some time to grow in, but once it does, it will thrive and even possibly overtake other grass species in your yard.

Tall fescue grass seed

Tall fescue is a durable and resilient variety of grass that can withstand cold and unpredictable weather. Tall fescue grass is usually dark green and grows in dense tufts or patches. When planted correctly, tall fescue grass seed will grow in thick and dark green. Just be careful not to spread the seed out too sparsely, as this can result in bare patches of uncovered dirt.

Tall fescue grass is a good option if you’re hoping to establish a yard that can endure a lot of foot traffic. Tall fescue grass will work well if you have young kids or like to host outdoor parties.

Fine fescue grass seed

Fine fescue grass is quite similar to the tall variation of fescue grass but grows in thinner and more delicate blades. Like tall fescue grass, fine fescue grass will grow into a lush and attractive grass lawn as long as the grass seed is appropriately spaced out when planted.

This variety of grass boasts the classic fescue grass durability, making it suitable for high-traffic lawns. However, fine fescue grass can be quite sensitive to hot and dry climates and does best in a region that gets colder.

Augustine grass seed

For grass with a tropical essence, you can’t go wrong with St. Augustine grass, which is indigenous to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. This pretty grass variety has wide leaves and relaxing blue-green color.

St. Augustine grass can survive extreme heat and even droughts but loves heavy rain, as well, which makes it a great option if you live in a subtropical climate. Those wide blades of grass are fairly coarse and will hold up against lawnmowers and frequent foot traffic. Finding individual St. Augustine grass seeds can be difficult, so if you choose to plant this type of grass you will likely be working with plugs or sod.

Perennial ryegrass seed

Perennial ryegrass is often considered cold weather grass. This soft, fine grass stays a charming bright green all through winter. Perennial ryegrass is a common choice for golf courses and yards in northern climates, as the grass has a delicate feel but can survive getting stepped on.

When it comes to planting grass seed, perennial ryegrass is usually used in a mix or as an additional layer of seeding. Even though perennial ryegrass stays green through winter, it will often turn yellow or brown during the summer. But when mixed with other grass seeds that can thrive in the summer, you can have a green yard for the majority of the year.

Kentucky bluegrass seed

Kentucky bluegrass seed is an excellent lawn grass for a cool weather climate. As the name implies, this grass has a distinctive blue-green color, a relatively fine texture, and slightly rounded leaves.

This grass variety has shallow roots and won’t do well in a dry region. However, Kentucky bluegrass loves the sun and thrives in a cold and wet environment. This grass will produce quite an attractive yard but works best when blended with other types of grass seed to have a healthy-look yard year-round.

Centipede grass seed

Centipede grass is short, coarse grass with a dark green color, which is a warm climate grass that does great anywhere with hot temperatures and regular rainfall. Centipede grass grows particularly well in regions with acidic soil.

This type of grass is a great option if you live somewhere warm and want a low-maintenance yard. Centipede grass is naturally resistant to weeds and pests, so as long as it’s in the right climate conditions, centipede grass can grow healthy without much care or attention.

Bermuda grass seed

Bermuda grass seed is a popular grass variety for warm climate areas, such as the southern United States. This type of grass grows in a range of shades of green and will produce a thick lawn of soft, thin blades.

Bermuda grass grows quickly, making it a convenient option for homeowners who crave instant results from their yard work. On the other hand, rapid growth means you will have to mow your lawn regularly to avoid an unkempt appearance. Maintenance demands aside, this grass grows well in moist soil and is naturally resistant to most varieties of weeds, so it is generally easy to care for.

Final thoughts

With so many varieties of grass seed to choose from, picking the right grass seed for your lawn may seem like a big challenge. But if you narrow down your options based on the climate and soil of your home environment, you can start researching which warm or cold weather grass seeds are the best fit for you and your yard.

Whether it’s a specific type of grass seed or a specialized mix of grass varieties, you are sure to have your dream yard in no time.