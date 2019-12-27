Different Colors When Painting Your Home: Which One is the Best?

Decorating one’s living space is often an extremely enjoyable experience and many people take it as an opportunity to reflect their taste and personality in it. Others enjoy staying trendy, decorating their space following the recommendations of interior designers.

However, choosing the right furniture and making an optimal layout and arrangement might be something that requires a little more time, effort, and thought and perhaps, the easiest way to instantly transform a room is by changing the color of its walls. But for many, choosing the right palette and using it to one’s advantage is also something that poses a challenge.

Due to many decorating myths, people are unsure what works best and they are often afraid to use certain hues or shades that seem too bright, dark, or bold. Many believe that sticking to neutral tones and painting the house in one color is the best, easiest way to go, but you might be surprised to learn that this is not always the case.

There are certain factors one should consider such as the paint’s undertones, the room’s natural and ambient lighting, the appearance and color scheme of one’s furniture, and more. So, if you are wondering what your options are, here are some of the best, most popular paint color ideas to help you get inspired, as well as some tips on how you can incorporate them into any space.

Warm Hazelnut

For rooms that need brightening up and more light, creamy hazelnut hues are inviting and perfect for spreading the sense of warmth throughout a space. The comforting shades of hazelnut are always in style, do not clash with any other tones or furnishings, and are the go-to choice to make a room appear larger.

Modern Shades of Blue

Shades such as gray-blue and charcoal blue offer subtlety while ones such as ice and pale powder blue offer a combination of subtlety and uniqueness. A great choice for people who do not want ordinary decor yet have a more relaxed interior decor approach.

Although these shades are soothing and spare, they do leave a strong first impression, so toning it down with furnishings that have a more subtle and muted color palette is optimal. For something a little extra, adding subtle hints of gold throughout the space is the way to go.

Soothing Muted Pastels

Chalky, muted pastel tones are the go-to choice of minimalist design and they are another timeless option you will hardly ever get tired of.

They are an ideal pick for gender-neutral spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms and work really well with any complimentary tone marble backsplash. Muted pastels are also great for hiding any nicks and scuff marks, making them optimal double-duty shades for your living space.

Moody Dark Greens

Bringing the healing power of nature into your home can be done not only by adding pots of luscious plants but also opting for moody and muted deep green shades for your walls.

Complimentary colors such as deep reds or dark browns work well with deep greens, although these combinations work best in well-lit, spacious rooms.

These hues are even more powerful on walls that have paneling, so having them as well might add that something extra. And even though paint jobs is something you can do on your own, hiring professionals to do both paneling and painting might be a better option.

These hues are even more powerful on walls that have paneling, so having them as well might add that something extra. And even though paint jobs is something you can do on your own, hiring professionals to do both paneling and painting might be a better option.

This will not only save you time, but can help you avoid stress, frustration, and making mistakes, not to mention that it will also save you the trouble of having to clean everything up.

Modern Lilac Gray

Grays with lilac undertones might seem moodier but they actually make them warmer and more gender-neutral. Such varying shades are perfect for creating a minimal yet warm feeling and they offer a refreshing alternative that is subtle enough, so you might want to keep it for a long time.

Deep Mustard

A great replacement for gold tones, moody, deep, and muted mustard hues are ideal for adding a splash of color into any space. Optimally, these shades work best in well-lit rooms or ones that have a lot of windows and they are great for creating accent walls in your house.

Using the color on a single wall while painting the rest in muted pastels or tones of white or light gray will create a bigger impact than having the entire space painted mustard.

Zesty Hues of Soft Clay

Soft clay hues add a lot of personality to a room and are a great substitute for browns and beiges. They evoke feelings of wanderlust and are the ultimate choice for anyone with an earthy spirit. Go for burnt orange or caramel for a sunny zest or terracotta and clove for casual elegance. No matter what you choose, any shade will surely elevate not only the room but your mood as well.

Trendy Mist

A muted combination of blue and green pastels that have a gray or lilac undertone, this shade is essentially made for individuals who love using color. This is because the misty tones match well with most other colors, meaning you can mix and match the hues and tones of all your furnishings and wall decorations.

The hues are optimal for covering blemishes and scuff marks, similarly to muted pastels, making them a great choice for any home that wants to bring something different to the table.

Conclusion

Redoing your house and changing the look and feel of the rooms does not have to be an expensive project. Something as simple as changing the colors of your walls can be enough to transform it completely.

Do not be afraid to experiment and be bolder by using hues and tones that you like but have never dared to try before. After all, you simply need to choose a color palette that suits your taste, design, and lifestyle, buy a can of paint or two, and let your imagination do the rest.